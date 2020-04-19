GREENSBORO, N.C. — Bad Daddy’s Burger wants to show some easy ways to jazz up your homemade burger using staples found in your refrigerator and kitchen pantry. Greensboro General Manager, Mike Carroll joins the Good Morning Show to showcase how to spice up your at-home burger dinner using staples found in your home pantry.

Common condiments such as ketchup, mayo and BBQ sauce can be the base to a delicious sauce that will take your burger from bland to delicious. Everyday items like garlic and limes are already in your pantry and are easy ways to brighten those basic condiments and add delicious, deep flavors to your favorite sandwiches and burgers. After one month of quarantining at home, frozen pizza and TV dinners are getting old. Shake things up by raiding your pantry and seeing how to incorporate your forgotten ingredients into new ideas.

Tired of cooking and washing dishes every day? Let Bad Daddy’s do the work! Bad Daddy’s philosophy has always been to prepare simple foods – such as the quintessential American dish, the hamburger – with a culinary passion that satisfies every foodies’ cravings which are for sure increasing during this quarantine.

The flavorful menu includes delicious appetizers like their Daddy’s Nachos, unique non-burger options, fresh giant chopped salads, handspun milkshakes and, of course, specialty sides such as homemade potato chips, buffalo tots and truffle French fries. Right now guests can spice up their order with $10 wings and any side. There’s something for everyone in your home.

The Greensboro restaurant is open for takeout and delivery! For more information or to order online, visit their website.