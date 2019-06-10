GREENSBORO, N.C. — Here’s a look at some of the food you can see at this week’s United Way Fundraiser in Greensboro.
The first segment will be the Chief Scott Shrimp Special.
Ingredients:
6 jumbo fresh shrimp
Mushrooms Button or Shiitake cut up
Cherry tomatoes
Fresh Spinach
Shallots & Garlic
Extra Virgin Olive oil
Butter & Italian herbs
Half & Half with equal Heavy Cream
Parmesan cheese
Tri-Color Rotini pasta
Salt and Pepper to taste
The second segment is the Mediterranean Rosemary Chicken.
Ingredients:
Marinated chicken breast with Fresh Rosemary
Extra Virgin Olive oil|
Farmers market Veggies
White wine and butter
Shallot and Garlic
Artichoke hearts
Italian Herbs
Fresh Whole Wheat Pasta
Italian Herbs, Salt and Pepper to taste
On October 8, the Greensboro Police Department and United Way of Greater Greensboro are joining forces with Café Pasta to kick of the annual giving campaign. Please join us for great food for a great cause. The goal of the event is to kick off the City of Greensboro’s campaign of giving to the United Way. The flyer and some photos are attached.
Date: 10/8/2019
Time: 5-10pm
Location: 305 State Street, Greensboro, North Carolina 27408
Menu Options:
· All you can eat Buffet $9.95 a person
· Takeout orders are accepted