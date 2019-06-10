GREENSBORO, N.C. — Here’s a look at some of the food you can see at this week’s United Way Fundraiser in Greensboro.

The first segment will be the Chief Scott Shrimp Special.

Ingredients:

6 jumbo fresh shrimp

Mushrooms Button or Shiitake cut up

Cherry tomatoes

Fresh Spinach

Shallots & Garlic

Extra Virgin Olive oil

Butter & Italian herbs

Half & Half with equal Heavy Cream

Parmesan cheese

Tri-Color Rotini pasta

Salt and Pepper to taste

The second segment is the Mediterranean Rosemary Chicken.

Ingredients:

Marinated chicken breast with Fresh Rosemary

Extra Virgin Olive oil|

Farmers market Veggies

White wine and butter

Shallot and Garlic

Artichoke hearts

Italian Herbs

Fresh Whole Wheat Pasta

Italian Herbs, Salt and Pepper to taste

On October 8, the Greensboro Police Department and United Way of Greater Greensboro are joining forces with Café Pasta to kick of the annual giving campaign. Please join us for great food for a great cause. The goal of the event is to kick off the City of Greensboro’s campaign of giving to the United Way. The flyer and some photos are attached.

Date: 10/8/2019

Time: 5-10pm

Location: 305 State Street, Greensboro, North Carolina 27408

Menu Options:

· All you can eat Buffet $9.95 a person

· Takeout orders are accepted