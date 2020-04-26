Blackbean Salsa

Ingredients

2 Large ripe Roma tomatoes (cored, seeded and diced small)

1 can black beans (13 ounces)

1 Ear Fresh Corn (Roasted)

1/4 Medium purple onion (diced)

1 Medium jalapeno (cored, seeded and diced small)

1/2 bunch cilantro (minced)

1/4 cup olive oil

1 teaspoon lime juice (freshly squeezed)

Salt to Taste

Procedure

1. Combine all the ingredients in a bowl and mix well with a spatula.

2. Refrigerate for about an hour to two before serving.

Homemade Fried Fish/Chicken Tacos

Crisp Cracker Coated Fish/Chicken Ingredients

1 pound white fish cut into strips (flounder or tilapia) OR 1 pound chicken breast cut into strips

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

Cracker Coating Ingredients

1 cup crushed crackers, (any kind)

¼ cup bread crumbs

½ cup plus 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon adobo seasoning

2 eggs

Procedure

1. Take the fish or chicken strips pieces and season with salt, pepper and other seasonings and set aside

2. Next make the cracker coating, by crushing the crackers finely, then in a ziplock bag add the crackers, bread crumbs, 3 tablespoons of the flour and garlic powder and adobo seasoning.

3. Place the other flour on a separate plate

4. Crack the eggs and whisk it in separate bowl. (for the chicken you would skip this step)

5. Line up the eggs, flour and cracker mixture in a row.

6. Place the oil in a pan over medium heat.

7. Coat the fish with the eggs, flour and then cracker mixture. (for the chicken you would omit the eggs)

8. Place in the pan and cook until golden brown and the inside has reached a temperature of 145 degrees.

9. Use three pieces for each taco.

Fish Tacos Garnishes/Assembly

1/2 teaspoon Cilantro (minced)

1 tablespoon Pico De Gallo or Salsa

1 tablespoon Shredded Lettuce

1 teaspoon Guacamole

1 teaspoon Mexican Shredded Cheese or Cheddar Cheese

2 Taco Shells

Natasha Ford is a celebrity chef who has appeared on the Food Network's Cut Throat Kitchen and ABC's The Taste. To find more of her recipes, sign up for a cooking class, and to learn more about her, just visit her website natashachef.com