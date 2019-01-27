The perfect cure for the sweet tooth can be found in Alamance County on Saturday, February 2, 2019. The Cheers for Chocolate festival will be at Holly Hill Mall in Burlington from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm. All proceeds benefit underprivileged children and elderly through Christmas Cheer of Alamance County.

Dawn Sternal, Coordinator of the festival, along with pastry chef Adam Neill representing Harvest Table Culinary Group at Elon University, join us in the WFMY News 2 kitchen for a taste of what you'll find.

Maple View Farms Macarons

Soft Macaron

Ingredients:

1 cup Pecan Flour

½ cup Granulated Sugar

1 Egg White

1 pinch Salt

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 F

Over a double boiler, whisk Egg Whites and Sugar together in a bowl until the mixture reaches 140 degrees F

Stir in Pecan Flower and Salt

Load mixture into a piping bag and pipe ½ dollar-sized portions 2-inches apart on a parchment paper-lined sheet pan

Bake 7-8 minutes or until fully set, and cool completely

Chocolate Ganache

Ingredients:

4 oz. Maple View Farms Heavy Cream

4 oz. Bittersweet Chocolate

1 Tbs. Southern Comfort

Directions:

Place chocolate in mixing bowl and set aside

Bring heavy cream to simmer over low-medium heat

Remove cream from heat and pour over chocolate

Add Southern Comfort and let the mixture sit for 2 minutes

After waiting, stir until well mixed

Cool mixture to room temp in refrigerator

Put ganache in piping bag, and pipe quarter sized portions on each macaron, and top with a second macaron

Dip in melted chocolate (optional)

To sample chocolates at the Cheers for Chocolate Festival, tickets are $5 for 5 samples or $10 for 10 samples. There will also be a silent auction, live entertainment, and an amateur chocolate cooking contest.

For further information call 336-229-9969 or visit the Christmas Cheer Agency website.