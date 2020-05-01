Don't let these fancy names or ingredients fool you into thinking these Italian dishes are too hard to make. Chef Edona Pacolli from Villa Rosa is here to break it all down.

Here are the ingredients for you to follow along with us this morning.

Mussels Marinara

Half shell or full shell

Olive oil

Garlic

Marinara sauce

Salt

Pepper

Oregano

Basil

White wine

Chicken Francese

Boneless chicken breast sliced thin

Flour

Egg wash

Garlic

Olive oil

Artichoke hearts

Capers

Lemon juice

Chicken broth

Salt

Pepper

Parsley

White wine