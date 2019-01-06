Strawberry Shortcakes With Lemon Custard

Servings: 10

Cake Ingredients

2 1/2 Pounds strawberries

1/2 cup sugar, for strawberries

2 1/2 cups flour

1/4 Cup Sugar, for shortbread dough

4 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

12 Tablespoons butter, cut 1/4" thick

2 large eggs

1 cup sour cream

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 Tablespoons Sugar, to sprinkle on top of shortcakes

1 cup whipping cream

2 tablespoons sugar

fresh mint for garnish

Pastry Cream Ingredients

1 1/2 Cups half-and-half

2 Each Lemons, Zested

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1 pinch table salt

6 Large egg yolks, chalazae removed (see note)

3 Tablespoons cornstarch

4 Tablespoons Lemon Juice

3 Tablespoons unsalted butter (cold), cut into pieces

mix sliced strawberries and their sugar, cover and set aside

finely chop mint and mix with strawberry jam

Directions:

Heat half-and-half, 2/3 of sugar, lemon zest and salt in medium heavy-bottomed saucepan over medium heat until

simmering, stirring occasionally to dissolve sugar.

Meanwhile, whisk egg yolks in medium bowl until thoroughly combined. Whisk in remaining sugar and whisk until

sugar has begun to dissolve and mixture is creamy, about 15 seconds.

Whisk in cornstarch until combined and mixture is pale yellow and thick, about 30 seconds.

When half-and-half mixture reaches full simmer, gradually whisk simmering half-and-half into yolk mixture to

temper.

Return mixture to saucepan, scraping bowl with rubber spatula; return to simmer over medium heat, whisking

constantly, until 3 or 4 bubbles burst on surface and mixture is thickened and glossy, about 30 seconds.

Off heat, whisk in butter and lemon juice.

Transfer mixture to medium bowl, press plastic wrap directly on surface, and refrigerate until cold and set, at least

3 hours or up to 48 hours.

combine flour, baking powder, salt and sugar in food processor

cut butter in small pieces and keep chilled in the fridge

pulse food processor to sift flour/sugar/baking powder mixture

add butter pieces and pulse 12 one second pulses to obtain consistency of coarse cornmeal, it is fine if there are

some pea size pieces left

pour into a mixing bowl

whisk together eggs, sour cream, and vanilla until just blended

add to flour mixture and fold with spatula until ingredients are just moistened

turn dough on lightly floured surface and pat dough into a square, about 1/2 inch thick

cut into 2 inch squares, or cut with a round 3" cutter

place dough on parchment lined baking sheet

lightly wet tops and sprinkle with a little sugar

bake at 425° for 14 minutes until golden

beat whipping cream at medium speed with electric mixer until foamy

then start adding sugar, beating at high speed until stiff peaks form

remove shortcakes from oven, split in half horizontally

spread bottom parts of cut cakes with custard

top with sliced strawberries

place top part of cake on

garnish with a mint leaf

Fish Meuniere With Browned Butter and Almonds

Servings: 4

Ingredients

Fish

1/2 cup flour

28 ounces flounder fillets, 7 oz

1 1/3 teaspoons salt

2/3 teaspoon pepper

1 1/3 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 1/3 tablespoons butter, cut into 2 pieces

Browned Butter

4 tablespoons butter, cut into 4 pieces

1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley leaves

1 1/2 tablespoons lemon juice from 1 lemon

4 tablespoons almonds, toasted

Directions:

work in small batches of 4 filets, keeping most of the fish in the fridge

Place flour in half hotel pan

Season both sides of each fillet with salt and pepper; let stand until fillets are glistening with moisture, about 5

minutes

Coat both sides of fillets with flour, shake off excess

Heat a tablespoon oil in large nonstick skillet over medium high heat, then add 1 tablespoon butter and swirl to

coat pan bottom

place 4 filets in the skillet

cook, without moving fish, until edges of fillets are opaque and bottom is golden brown, about 3 minutes.

Using 2 spatulas, gently flip fillets and cook on second side until thickest part of fillet easily separates into flakes

when toothpick is inserted, about 2 minutes longer.

Transfer to serving pans

Wipe out skillet and repeat with remaining 1 tablespoon each oil and butter and remaining fish fillets.

roast sliced almonds in oven at 375 for 4 minutes

in a clean sauce pan

Heat butter over medium-high heat until butter melts, 1 to 1 1/2 minutes.

Continue to cook, swirling pan constantly, until butter is golden brown and has nutty aroma, 1 to 1 1/2 minutes;

remove from heat

Add lemon juice to browned butter and season to taste with salt; spoon sauce over fish

sprinkle fish fillets with parsley.

sprinkle with toasted almonds