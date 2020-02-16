GREENSBORO, N.C. — Store Manager Debora Gatica and General Manager David Paredes join Stacey & Ed in the WFMY News 2 Kitchen this morning.

First, they show us how to prepare some tacos with different meats including chorizo, chicken strips, and steak.

They also teach us how to make their Lunch Fajitas.

Ingredients

Steak, chicken, and shrimp (6 oz)

Finely sliced onions, green peppers, and tomatoes

Rice and beans to garnish

Tortillas

Optional Guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo

Procedure

In a pan grill all meats with some oil until done, add veggies and season with salt.

Served with beans and Spanish rice; also accompanied with guacamole sour cream and pico de gallo as a side option.

La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant was first opened in 1993. It is a family-owned business that’s grown from one location to five locations in Piedmont North Carolina. You can check out their menu, specials, and locations by clicking here.