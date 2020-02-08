Bad Daddy's Burger Bar shares its updated menu on the Good Morning Show

There are now more options for those who aren’t burger eaters.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Kitchen Manager, Mike Carroll is here to showcase some of Bad Daddy’s delicious new menu items. They’ve upped their sandwich game by adding some healthier alternatives to the menu. First, they’ve introduced wild-caught salmon and debuted several menu items featuring this nutrient-rich protein. Guests can also substitute any protein with Bad Daddy’s new Beyond Meat patty.

Bad Daddy’s philosophy has always been to prepare simple foods with a culinary passion that satisfies every foodies’ cravings which are for sure increasing during this quarantine.

Salmon Bruschetta Sandwich - wild-caught salmon filet, pesto, bruschetta, arugula, multi-grain bun.

Bruschetta Burger Topping Mix: Diced Tomatoes, Diced Red Onion, Minced Garlic, Balsamic Vinegar, Seasonings.

Emilo’s Chicken Sandwich - buttermilk fried chicken breast topped with fresh mozzarella, jalapeno bacon, poblano pepper may, guacamole, shredded lettuce, tomato, and red onion.

Poblano Pepper Mayo: Poblano Chili Peppers, Jalapeno Peppers, Mayo, Lime Juice, Seasonings