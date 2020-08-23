Virtual cooking lesson from Chef Natasha Ford

On the menu today: Fried plantains with Barbadian garlic & pepper sauce aioli and Bajan cod fish cakes.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Fried Plantains with Barbadian Garlic & Pepper Sauce Aioli

Yield 1.5 cups

Ingredients

2 sweet or green plantains- your choice

1-2 cups of canola oil for frying

Salt and Pepper to taste

2 to 3 garlic pods ¼ Cup Extra-virgin olive oil

Pepper Sauce Aioli

¼ tsp old bay seasoning

1 sprinkle salt and pepper

1 cup mayonnaise

1/3 cup fresh lemon juice

2 tsp Barbadian pepper sauce

Dash Worcestershire sauce

Garnish with parsley leaves (optional)

Procedure

1. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Take the whole heads of garlic and cut the tops off to expose the garlic cloves.

2. Place on a large piece of aluminum foil and drizzle lightly with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Wrap up the foil into a tight pouch, and then place in the oven and roast for 35 to 45 minutes.

3. Remove from oven and allow to cool. Squeeze the pulp from the skins (you'll need 1/3 cup).

4. In a food processor, combine the roasted garlic, and all the ingredients together until well combines and smooth. Place in a container and refrigerate until it is ready to be used.

5. Cut the plantains into ¼ inch round slices- if using green plantains, you must soak in salt water for about 10 mins then pat dry before frying

6. In a frying pan heat the oil until it starts to ripple about 300 degrees, and add the plantains in the Pan one at a time.

7. Flip the plantains over the other side after it’s brown about 5 mins each side.

8. Remove each plantain once done and let it cool on a plate with paper towel to remove some of the oil.

9. Salt lightly when it is still hot. Serve with Bajan Aioli.

Bajan Cod Fish Cakes

Ingredients

2 tbsp Canola or Refined Coconut Oil

1 C Onions finely minced

1-1 ½ C A/P Flour- can sub and use gluten free a/p

1 tsp Baking Powder

2 tsp Salt

1 Egg Lightly Beaten

1 tbsp Butter, melted

1/2 C Milk

1 tbsp Parsley minced

½ lb (pound) salted cod fish cooked until most the salt is gone and flakes

1 tsp Scotch Bonnet or Habanero Peppers finely minced

Salt and Pepper to taste

2-3 Cups of Canola or Refined Coconut Oil

Procedure

In a frying pan, heat the oil and sautéed the onions until they are translucent and then remove from the heat. Meanwhile in a bowl stir the flour, baking powder and salt and make a little well in the center of the flour mixture and pour in the egg butter and milk. Mix together well and then add the cooked onions. Next add the fish, parsley, peppers and stir well with a fork or spatula.