An "egg-spert" joins us in the Virtual News 2 Kitchen this morning

While being at home, many of us have picked up cooking and baking as a hobby, but are you running out of ideas? This morning we'll share a few simple, yet delicious recipes, including NestFresh eggs. We'll learn to elevate our cooking game, so we can all be expert at-home chefs!
Donnelly Ditzhazy with NestFresh joins us virtually this morning.
Recipe #1: BLT Deviled Eggs
Ingredients:
● 1 dozen hard-boiled NestFresh eggs (peeled)
● ¼ cup mayonnaise
● 1 Tbsp. honey mustard
● 4 strips candied bacon (diced small)
● 2 handfuls small cherry tomatoes (quartered)
● 1 handful basil leaves (chopped)
● Chili powder to dust
Instructions:
1. Slice each egg in half lengthwise and remove the yolk.
2. Place all egg yolks in a mixing bowl and place all egg white halves on a platter.
3. Add mayonnaise and honey mustard to the yolks and mix until well combined and semi-fluffy.
4. Fold in the diced bacon, tomatoes, and basil.
5. Spoon filling into the centers of the whites. Dust with chili powder to taste and enjoy.
Recipe #2: NestFresh Fresh Fruit Custard
Ingredients:
●4 Large NestFresh Eggs
●1 cup of sugar
●1 teaspoon flour
● 1 teaspoon vanilla
●1 pie crust
● 1 cup of sliced fresh fruit (strawberries, peaches, etc.)
Instructions:
1. In a large bowl, mix sugar, flour, milk, eggs, and vanilla.
2. Pour mixture into pie crust and bake at 350°F for 45 minutes.
3. Chill for 2 hours and top with fruit.
4. Enjoy!
Here are a few tips for cooking eggs:
Crack your eggs into a separate bowl.
Heat your metal spatula in the oil.
Boil for 10 seconds before poaching.
Tips for the perfect hard-boiled egg.
You can find NestFresh eggs near you at Harris Teeter and Publix. You can also learn more about NestFresh at www.NestFresh.com and on social media @NestFreshEggs.