An "egg-spert" joins us in the Virtual News 2 Kitchen this morning

National Egg Day may have been on June 3rd, but we’ll keep the celebration going today with a few fun facts, as well as recipes you won’t want to miss!

While being at home, many of us have picked up cooking and baking as a hobby, but are you running out of ideas? This morning we'll share a few simple, yet delicious recipes, including NestFresh eggs. We'll learn to elevate our cooking game, so we can all be expert at-home chefs!

Donnelly Ditzhazy with NestFresh joins us virtually this morning.

Recipe #1: BLT Deviled Eggs

Ingredients:

● 1 dozen hard-boiled NestFresh eggs (peeled)

● ¼ cup mayonnaise

● 1 Tbsp. honey mustard

● 4 strips candied bacon (diced small)

● 2 handfuls small cherry tomatoes (quartered)

● 1 handful basil leaves (chopped)

● Chili powder to dust

Instructions:

1. Slice each egg in half lengthwise and remove the yolk.

2. Place all egg yolks in a mixing bowl and place all egg white halves on a platter.

3. Add mayonnaise and honey mustard to the yolks and mix until well combined and semi-fluffy.

4. Fold in the diced bacon, tomatoes, and basil.

5. Spoon filling into the centers of the whites. Dust with chili powder to taste and enjoy.

Recipe #2: NestFresh Fresh Fruit Custard

Ingredients:

●4 Large NestFresh Eggs

●1 cup of sugar

●1 teaspoon flour

● 1 teaspoon vanilla

●1 pie crust

● 1 cup of sliced fresh fruit (strawberries, peaches, etc.)

Instructions:

1. In a large bowl, mix sugar, flour, milk, eggs, and vanilla.

2. Pour mixture into pie crust and bake at 350°F for 45 minutes.

3. Chill for 2 hours and top with fruit.

4. Enjoy!

Here are a few tips for cooking eggs:

Crack your eggs into a separate bowl.

Heat your metal spatula in the oil.

Boil for 10 seconds before poaching.

Tips for the perfect hard-boiled egg.