GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Super Bowl isn’t just about football, the halftime show, or the commercials. Many people enjoy the parties for one thing, the food! That's why Chef Felicia is sharing her football fan-favorite recipes.

BBQ Nachos

Ingredients

1 large bag tortilla chips

1lb pulled bbq pork

1 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese

1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese

1 cup coleslaw (preferably white slaw)

1-2 green onions, chopped

1-2 jalapeños, sliced

White BBQ sauce(recipe below)

Red BBQ sauce

White Barbecue Sauce Ingredients

1 cup mayonnaise or plain Greek yogurt

3 tbsp apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon sugar

1⁄2 teaspoon ground black pepper

1⁄4 teaspoon Himalayan pink salt

1⁄4 teaspoon garlic powder

1⁄4 teaspoon celery salt

1⁄4 teaspoon paprika

Directions

Combine all ingredients well in a small bowl. Refrigerate until ready to use.

On an oven-safe plate, lay out the desired portion of tortilla chips.

Sprinkle layers of pulled pork, followed by cheeses and repeat.

Place in oven under the broiler until cheeses are melted. Watch carefully!!

Remove the plate from the oven. Sprinkle coleslaw on top of chips followed by green onion, jalapeños, and drizzle with barbecue sauces.

Enjoy!

Portobello Mushroom and Smoked Gouda Rolls

Ingredients

2 portobello mushroom caps, sliced

6 egg roll wrappers

1/2 cup red bell pepper, chopped

1/2 cup onion, chopped

1-2 tsp olive oil

1/2 tsp garlic, minced

12 slices smoked Gouda

1 tsp hot sauce

1/2 cup honey mustard dressing

Directions

Preheat deep fryer to 350°

In a small bowl, combine honey mustard dressing and hot sauce. Set aside.

In a medium skillet, sauté onions, peppers and garlic in olive oil.

Remove onion mixture from skillet. Add sliced portobello mushrooms and sauté lightly.

Lay out egg roll wrappers. Please two slices of smoked Gouda cheese on each eggroll wrapper. Fill with mushroom mixture and until sealed.

Place rolls in a deep fryer for 2 to 3 minutes, until golden brown.

Serve with spicy honey mustard.