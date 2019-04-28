Quick and Simple Apple Cobbler
1- premade pie crust
2-3 cups Apple slices
3-4 tbsp butter
1 tsp cinnamon
1/2 tsp nutmeg
1 tsp vanilla extract
2 cups granulated sugar
1 cup brown sugar
- Preheat oven to 350°
- In 2 to 3 inch deep baking dish, and roll bottom layer of piecrust. Be sure piecrust is firmly packed to the bottom and sides of baking dish.
- Place piecrust and oven for 7 to 10 minutes, until lightly browned.
- Well piecrust is baking, in a medium sauté pan, melt butter. Add vanilla extract, apples, and both sugars. Cook on medium for 5 to 7 minutes.
- Remove pie crust from oven, pour apples into crust, and top with remaining piecrust.
- Seal tops and edges of piecrust, and cut slits in two piecrust top to allow ventilation.
- Bake at 3:50 for 30 to 45 minutes, until desired color.
Shrimp and Salmon Marinade
1 tsp minced Garlic
1 tbsp lime juice
1/4-1/3 cup honey
2 tbsp soy sauce
1 tsp Sambol(Asian chili sauce)
1 tsp orange marmalade, melted
1/4 cup brown sugar
1 tsp black pepper
- Combine all ingredients in a medium bowl, mix well.
- Pour over shrimp/salmon and allow to marinate for one hour.
- Cook seafood to desired doneness and serve.