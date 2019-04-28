Quick and Simple Apple Cobbler

1- premade pie crust

2-3 cups Apple slices

3-4 tbsp butter

1 tsp cinnamon

1/2 tsp nutmeg

1 tsp vanilla extract

2 cups granulated sugar

1 cup brown sugar

  1. Preheat oven to 350°
  2. In 2 to 3 inch deep baking dish, and roll bottom layer of piecrust. Be sure piecrust is firmly packed to the bottom and sides of baking dish.
  3. Place piecrust and oven for 7 to 10 minutes, until lightly browned.
  4. Well piecrust is baking, in a medium sauté pan, melt butter. Add vanilla extract, apples, and both sugars. Cook on medium for 5 to 7 minutes.
  5. Remove pie crust from oven, pour apples into crust, and top with remaining piecrust.
  6. Seal tops and edges of piecrust, and cut slits in two piecrust top to allow ventilation.
  7. Bake at 3:50 for 30 to 45 minutes, until desired color.

Shrimp and Salmon Marinade 

1 tsp minced Garlic

1 tbsp lime juice

1/4-1/3 cup honey

2 tbsp soy sauce

1 tsp Sambol(Asian chili sauce)

1 tsp orange marmalade, melted

1/4 cup brown sugar

1 tsp black pepper

  1. Combine all ingredients in a medium bowl, mix well.
  2. Pour over shrimp/salmon and allow to marinate for one hour.
  3. Cook seafood to desired doneness and serve.