SHRIMP TACOS

Ingredients:

6 shrimp jumbo size

4-5 oz Shredded lettuce

Flour breader

1/2 cup Fire- cracker sauce

1 tbsp Mango salsa

1 oz Ginger sesame dressing

Sesame seeds



Directions:

1. Fry breaded shrimp

2. Toss in fire-cracker sauce

3. Toast tacos lightly.

4. Put shredded lettuce in the tacos

5. Add shrimp

6. Top it with mango salsa

7. Drizzle with Ginger sesame

8. Sprinkle sesame seeds



COBB SALAD

Ingredients:

1 head Romaine lettuce

4-5 Grape tomatoes

1 oz Sliced purple onions

2 Boiled eggs

2 Slices of bacon

2 oz Crumbled bleu cheese

4-5 Croutons

Directions:

1. Add protein of your choice

2. Serve with Avocado dressing