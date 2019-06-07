Poblano Creamed Corn
3 ounces butter
1 poblano pepper (charred, peeled and diced)
1 small shallot diced
1 small yellow onion diced
5 cups roasted corn off the cobb
1.5 cups heavy cream
½ cup corn stock
Fresh thyme sachet
3 tablespoons chopped cilantro
1.5 cups shredded smoked cheddar
1 tablespoon cumin
½ teaspoon cayenne
3 tablespoons lime juice
Salt and crushed red pepper to taste
- Cook shallots and onion in the butter over medium heat until translucent
- Add the corn season lightly with salt allow to cook for 5 minutes
- Add the corn stock and bring to a simmer and cook for 5 more minutes
- Add the cream and bring to a simmer reduce heat to low and simmer for 5-8 minutes
- Puree half the mixture and return to pot
- Remove from heat add remaining stir until cheese is melted adjust seasonings to taste
Cilantro Aioli
1 cup mayo
¼ cup chopped cilantro
1 lime zested and juiced
¾ teaspoon honey
Pinch of salt
Pinch of crushed red pepper
- Combine all ingredients and puree until smooth
Hickory Grilled Diver Sea Scallops
Grill or saute 5 scallops to a medium temperature with kosher salt and coarse ground pepper
Ladle creamed corn into a pasta bowl
When scallops are done squeeze some fresh lemon juice on them
Arrange the scallops around the edge of the creamed corn
Drizzle with cilantro aioli on the scallops
Top with a small arugula and pickled pink onion salad tossed with balsamic vinaigrette and serve