Poblano Creamed Corn

3 ounces butter

1 poblano pepper (charred, peeled and diced)

1 small shallot diced

1 small yellow onion diced

5 cups roasted corn off the cobb

1.5 cups heavy cream

½ cup corn stock

Fresh thyme sachet

3 tablespoons chopped cilantro

1.5 cups shredded smoked cheddar

1 tablespoon cumin

½ teaspoon cayenne

3 tablespoons lime juice

Salt and crushed red pepper to taste

Cook shallots and onion in the butter over medium heat until translucent

Add the corn season lightly with salt allow to cook for 5 minutes

Add the corn stock and bring to a simmer and cook for 5 more minutes

Add the cream and bring to a simmer reduce heat to low and simmer for 5-8 minutes

Puree half the mixture and return to pot

Remove from heat add remaining stir until cheese is melted adjust seasonings to taste

Cilantro Aioli

1 cup mayo

¼ cup chopped cilantro

1 lime zested and juiced

¾ teaspoon honey

Pinch of salt

Pinch of crushed red pepper

Combine all ingredients and puree until smooth

Hickory Grilled Diver Sea Scallops

Grill or saute 5 scallops to a medium temperature with kosher salt and coarse ground pepper

Ladle creamed corn into a pasta bowl

When scallops are done squeeze some fresh lemon juice on them

Arrange the scallops around the edge of the creamed corn

Drizzle with cilantro aioli on the scallops

Top with a small arugula and pickled pink onion salad tossed with balsamic vinaigrette and serve