Willow's Bistro Chef Travis Myers and Terrell Anistead join us in the News 2 Kitchen to make Phyllo Wrapped Baked Brie and a Shrimp Kilt Salad.

Chef Travis Myers was named the 2018 Chef of the Year by the North Carolina Restaurant & Lodging Association.

Phyllo Wrapped Baked Brie

2 oz Brie

1 sheet phyllo dough

4 oz dried figs

1 cup orange juice

1/4 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup brandy

Honey as needed

Orange zest as needed

Roasted pistachios as needed

Crostini's

Add dried figs to a pot, then add orange juice, brown sugar, brandy. Simmer until figs open up and get reconstituted. Cool until ready to use. Portion Brie and wrap with phyllo. Spray with vegetable spray. Bake 350 degrees for 12 minutes. After golden brown and melted inside, remove from oven and place on a platter. Garnish with honey, pistachios, fig compote, orange zest. Serve with Crostini's.

North Carolina Shrimp Kilt Salad

5 shrimp peeled and deveined

1 handful of local greens such as broccoli raab

3 oz pork fat

2 oz maitake mushroom

1 oz Dutch red shallot

2 oz Long lsland cheese pumpkin, roasted

Sauté pan should be extremely hot. Add pork fat followed by shrimp. Cook until almost done. Quickly add shallots, maitake mushrooms and pumpkin. Sauté over high heat and add local green (such as broccoli raab, dino kale, Sochan, Branch leaves, Dandelion, Arugula). Removed from heat and toss until well coated.