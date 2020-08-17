Virtual brunch cooking lesson with Chef Felicia Daniel

This morning we're making fried green tomatoes!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Butter Poached Crab Topped Fried Green Tomatoes

Ingredients

• 1-2 medium-size green tomatoes, sliced to desired thickness

• 1-2 Roma tomatoes, diced

• 1 tbsp olive oil

• 1 tsp chopped basil

• 1 tsp minced garlic

• 3 tbsp butter, melted

• 1 cup panko bread crumbs

• 1/2 cup corn meal

• 1 tsp Cajun seasoning

• 1 egg

• 1/2 cup buttermilk

• 1 cup crabmeat

• 1/2 cup pimento cheese

• Salt and pepper to taste

Directions

1. In a shallow dish, combine beaten egg and buttermilk. Soak tomato slices in mixture for 20-30 minutes.

2. Preheat skillet or fryer to 325°

3. In a separate shallow dish, combine breadcrumbs, cornmeal and Cajun seasoning.

4. Coat tomatoes in breadcrumb mixture.

5. Allow tomatoes to set up for at least 10 minutes.

6. In a small bowl, combine diced Roma tomatoes, olive oil, basil, garlic, salt and pepper. Set aside.

7. In a small skillet, place melted butter, garlic, and pepper along with crab meat. Summer on low for 3-5 minutes until heated thoroughly.

8. Place coated tomatoes in oil and cook until golden brown. Remove from oil and allow to drain.

9. Plate tomatoes, top with tomato mixture, then follow by crabmeat and pimento cheese.

10. Enjoy!!

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the word WEATHER to 336-379-5775