Double Charburger with Cheese

Ingredients:

Toasted Sesame Seed Buns

Caramelized Onions

Cheese

Hamburger patty

Tomato

Lettuce

Pickles

Mayonnaise

Directions:

- Caramelize sliced onions in a saucepan over medium heat with a tablespoon of vegetable oil until soft and golden.

- Form a hamburger patty from 80/20 beef, about 4” in diameter. Grill to medium or medium rare as desired, about 3 – 4 minutes each side. Add cheese during the last two minutes of grilling.

- Lightly toast the sesame seed buns and spread the top bun with mayonnaise.

- Assemble the burger with about one tablespoon of onions, sliced tomato, fresh lettuce, sliced pickles and add the patty. Enjoy!

Santa Barbara Charburger

Ingredients:

Toasted Sourdough Bread

Chunky Avocado

Caramelized Onions

Cheese

Hamburger patty

Tomato

Lettuce

Pickles

Mayonnaise

Directions:

- Caramelize sliced onions in a saucepan over medium heat with a tablespoon of vegetable oil until soft and golden.

- Form two hamburger patties from 80/20 beef, about 4” in diameter. Grill to medium or medium rare as desired, about 3 – 4 minutes each side. Add cheese during the last two minutes of grilling.

- Cut avocado in half, remove pit and scoop in bowl. Salt to taste. Mash until chunky.

- Lightly spread sourdough bread with butter and toast. Spread one side with mayonnaise to taste.

- To assemble, stack cheeseburgers on top of each other, and then top with chunky avocado, about one tablespoon of onions, sliced tomato, fresh lettuce, sliced pickles and top with remaining toasted sourdough . Enjoy!