Cucumber Spa Spritz

Ingredients

1 oz. Cucumber Vodka

.5 oz. St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur

1 oz. House-made Sour

3 wheels Fresh Cucumber

1 oz. Soda Water

1 sprig Fresh Mint

Ketel One Botanical Cucumber & Mint vodka, St. Germain, house-made sour and fresh cucumber topped with soda and garnished with mint.

Procedure

• Shake fresh cucumber, spirits & sour with ice.

• Pour into serving glass.

• Top with soda water and garnish with a sprig of fresh mint.

Helpful Hints

We use Ketel One Botanicals Cucumber & Mint Vodka, but you can also infuse your favorite vodka with fresh cucumbers.

Spritz’s are a fun cocktail to make at home. Try swapping the cucumber for a fresh seasonal berry and see what tasty combinations you can come up.

Fun Fact: This cocktail is light, refreshing and at only a 100 calories you don’t have to feel guilty for enjoying. Perfect for your next Brunch party!

Crème Brulee French Toast (with Grand Marnier)

Serves 4

Ingredients

1 Loaf Baguette Bread

4 Ea. Large Egg Yolks

2 Ea. Large Eggs, Beaten

1 ½ Cups Half and Half

1 Tsp. Vanilla Extract

1 Tbsp. Grand Marnier

2 Tbsp. Unsalted Butter

2/3 Cup Sugar in The Raw

Whipped Cream for Topping

Preparation

Cut the baguette at a diagonal into 12 each 1” thick slices that are 4” long.

Combine the egg yolks, eggs, half and half, vanilla extract and Grand Marnier in a mixing bowl and whip with a wire whisk for 5 minutes or until mixture is light and fluffy.

Place the baguette slices in a rectangular baking dish. Pour the egg mixture over the bread slices and chill in the refrigerator for 30 minutes. Turn the bread slices over in the dish and let sit in the refrigerator for 30 additional minutes. Drain excess egg mixture from the bread slices.

Working in four small batches, melt ½ Tbsp. butter in a non-stick sauté pan over medium heat. Place three slices of baguette in the pan and cook for 2 minutes. Turn slices over and cook for an additional 2 minutes.

Place baguette slices on a broiler pan. Repeat until all the baguette slices are cooked.

Evenly sprinkle sugar over each baguette slice.

Place broiler pan under a hot broiler for 20-30 seconds until sugar is bubbly, but be careful not to scorch or burn the bread.

Arrange baguette slices on a warm platter and serve with Mascarpone whipped cream.

TIP- Fresh berries and warm syrup are additional options as well or rich chocolate ganache if you’re feeling truly sinful.

Saigon Shrimp and Scallops

Ingredients:

1/2 LB Shrimp, 16/20 count, Peeled and Deveined

3/4 LB Scallops, 10/12 count

4 each Bamboo Skewers, 8” long

1 tsp Sea Salt

1/2 tsp Lemon Pepper

1/4 tsp Black Pepper

6 Spritz of Olive Oil or Grapeseed Oil (Spray Bottle)

1 TBSP Olive Oil or Grapeseed Oil

10 wt oz Vermicelli Noodles, Cooked (Follow manufacturer’s instructions)

1 Cup Cole Slaw Mix, Dry (Make your own or buy at the grocery store)

1/2 Cup Green Onion, Cut into 1” pieces

1 Cup Chinese Soy Sauce (Recipe follows)

2 TBSP Green Onions, 1/4” Bias Cut

2 tsp Cilantro, Chopped Fine

Directions:

Fire up the grill to 400°F.

Place the shrimp and scallops on a flat tray and pat dry with clean paper towels.

Place 4-5 shrimp each on two different skewers through the thicker, head end. (This will make them easier to handle)

Place 4-5 scallops each on two different skewers through the middle of each scallop.

Sprinkle both sides of the shrimp and scallops with sea salt, lemon pepper, and black pepper. Ensure both sides have been evenly coated.

Spray the hot grill with olive or grapeseed oil. Spray the shrimp and scallops as well.

Place your shrimp and scallops on the grill and cook for 2-3 minutes on each side until visible grill marks are achieved. Keep the proteins warm until plating.

Heat a large sauté pan over medium high heat.

Add the tablespoon of olive oil or grapeseed oil.

Once the oil is hot, add the cooked vermicelli noodles, dry cole slaw mix, and the 1” green onion pieces. Sauté for 1 minute.

Add half of the chinese soy (1/2 Cup) and sauté for an additional minute.

Remove the pan from heat and pile the noodles high in two separate bowls.

Arrange the warm proteins neatly around the noodles.

Ladle the remaining half cup of Chinese soy over the proteins and noodles.

Sprinkle the bias cut green onions and chopped cilantro over the dish and enjoy!

Chinese Soy Sauce

Ingredients:

1 TBSP Olive Oil or Grapeseed Oil

2 tsp Garlic, Minced

2 tsp Ginger, Minced

1/2 Cup Soy Sauce

1 ½ fl oz Fish Sauce

2 tsp Granulated Sugar

1/4 Cup Water

Directions: