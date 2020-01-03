WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — We've got you covered for your lunch and dinner plans this Sunday. Firebirds' Wood Fired Grill General Manager, Scott Bowman, joins us with a perfect combination of flavor and flare.

Like what you see, visit Scott and his team at the Shoppes of Little Creek, 1215 Creekshire Way, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. For more information, you can visit their website or give them a call at (336) 659-3973.

Smokehouse Chicken Sandwich

Serves 4

Ingredients:

BBQ sauce

4 boneless chicken breasts

4 buns

8 slices of thick-cut applewood smoked bacon

1 cup smoked cheddar cheese, grated

1 red onion, diced

Steak seasoning

Butter

Preparation:

Brown the bacon in a skillet until crisp, set aside.

Season the chicken breasts with steak seasoning on both sides.

Place chicken on grill; cook 10 to 15 minutes, until juices run clear or chicken is no longer pink in the middle.

Baste chicken with bbq sauce on each side and caramelize before removing from the grill (during the last few minutes of grilling).

Brush each bun with butter and toast on the grill, until golden brown.

Place chicken on bun and top with bacon, smoked cheddar cheese, and onion.

Enjoy!

Bleu Cheese Filet

Ingredients:

7oz Filet

1 Slice of thick-cut bacon

Firebirds Steak Seasoning

1 Tbsp. Bleu Cheese Crumbles

1 Cup Bleu Cheese Crumbles

¾ Cup Heavy Cream

½ Cup button mushrooms

1 Tsp. Oil

2 ½ tsp. your choice of Port Wine

2 tsp. Au Jus or Beef Stock

1 tsp. Butter

Pinch of salt

Pinch of pepper

Pinch of Parsley, chopped

Preparation For the Filet:

Wrap bacon around Filet and insert a pick to hold bacon around the side of the filet.

Generously season the steak on both sides with steak seasoning and place on a hot grill.

Grill to preferred temperature.

Remove the pick holding the bacon wrap in place.

Top the steak with the 1oz of bleu cheese crumbles.

Top the steak with 1 Tbsp. of the bleu cheese sauce (recipe below).

Top the steak with port mushrooms (recipe below).

Sprinkle with parsley.

Preparation For the Bleu Cheese Sauce:

Place the cream in a saucepot and bring to a simmer.

Reduce the cream by 1/2 and turn heat to low.

Add the bleu cheese crumbles and allow them to soften.

Refrigerate remaining sauce for up to 3 days.