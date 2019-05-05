Nachos Machos:

Chips (nachos)

Cheese Sauce ( La Fiesta secret recipe)

Cooked ground beef or seasoned shredded chicken

Refried beans

Pico de Gallo

Lettuce

Sour cream and jalapeños

In a plate set a bed of nachos then cover in order: beans, choice of meat, cheese sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and jalapeños.

Note before all veggies and sour cream you can re-heat in over for better taste.

Botana Bar:

No new recipe needed! You can just use as much as you have handy to prepare. In this case, we are using almost the same ingredients in Nachos Machos. We just use some meat to complete this appetizer tray. Enjoy!