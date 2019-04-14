Chicken Rollups:
- Sliced grilled chicken
- Caramelized onions
- Feta cheese
- Diced tomatoes
- Flour tortilla
Place all ingredients inside tortilla and roll into a “cigar”. Grill each side for about 2 minutes and serve with your favorite dipping sauce.
Ice cream Sandwiches:
- Pink or blue colored vanilla ice cream
- 2 Zoes kitchen chocolate chip cookies
- Sprinkles optional
Mediterranean Party Favor:
- Decorative glass jar with lid
- Place favorite herb inside
- Fill with high quality extra virgin olive oil
- Decorate to theme of the party