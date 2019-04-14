Chicken Rollups:

  • Sliced grilled chicken
  • Caramelized onions
  • Feta cheese
  • Diced tomatoes
  • Flour tortilla

Place all ingredients inside tortilla and roll into a “cigar”. Grill each side for about 2 minutes and serve with your favorite dipping sauce.

Ice cream Sandwiches:

  • Pink or blue colored vanilla ice cream
  • 2 Zoes kitchen chocolate chip cookies
  • Sprinkles optional

 Mediterranean Party Favor:

  • Decorative glass jar with lid
  • Place favorite herb inside
  • Fill with high quality extra virgin olive oil
  • Decorate to theme of the party