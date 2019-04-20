Carrabba’s Shrimp Scampi Recipe

BRUSCHETTE BREAD

INGREDIENTS

3 wide slices crusty rustic bread sliced in half

3 Table spoons Extra-virgin olive oil

INSTRUCTIONS

Brush both sides of sliced bread with extra-virgin olive oil Place in 400-degree oven for 4-5 minutes, or until toasted and golden brown

SHRIMP

INGREDIENTS

1 Tablespoon Extra-virgin olive oil

½ pound (21/25 count) shrimp, peeled and deveined

About 1 cup Lemon butter sauce

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 teaspoon Italian parsley leaves, chopped fine

INSTRUCTIONS

Heat oil in medium large skillet over medium high heat. Add shrimp and cook, stirring occasionally, until almost opaque throughout, about 3 minutes. Add garlic and cook, stirring occasionally, until the garlic softens, about a minute more. Reduce heat to very low, add lemon butter sauce and parsley, stir well. Place in dish, surround with Bruschette bread, and Enjoy.

LEMON BUTTER SAUCE

Makes about 1 cup

INGREDIENTS

12 tablespoons (1 ½ sticks) cold unsalted butter, cut into ½-inch pieces, divided

2 tablespoons finely chopped yellow onion

2 garlic cloves, minced

1/3 cup dry white wine, such as a Pinot Grigio

3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

Kosher salt and freshly ground white pepper

INSTRUCTIONS

Melt 1 tablespoon of the butter in medium skillet over medium heat. Add the onion and garlic and cook, stirring often, until the onion is translucent but not browned, about 3 minutes. Add the wine and lemon juice and bring to a boil over high heat. Cook until the liquid is reduced to about 2 tablespoons, about 3 minutes.

Reduce the heat to its very lowest setting. A few pieces at a time, whisk in the butter, letting the first addition melt before adding more butter. Be sure that the butter is softening into an emulsified sauce, and not melting. With practice, you will be able to increase the heat a bit to speed the softening. It should take you about 3 minutes to add all of the butter and ‘build” the sauce. Season with salt and pepper. Remove from the heat.

The sauce can be stored at room temperature for up to 2 hours. Remember, it will be reheated in each recipe. Be sure to heat the sauce over very low hear when reheating, or it will separate. (That is, it will look like melted butter and not an emulsified sauce.) If this happens, it will still taste the same.

Chicken Bryan

Makes 4 servings

INGREDIENTS

4 boneless and skinless chicken breasts, cut in half

1 ½ teaspoons of your favorite grill seasoning

3 tablespoons of olive oil

4 ounces rindless goat cheese log, cut into 8 (¼- inch) rounds

Lemon butter sauce (see separate recipe)

4 sun-dried tomatoes packed in olive oil, drained, and cut lengthwise into ¼-inch-wide strips

1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil, plus more for garnish

INSTRUCTIONS

Prepare grill for direct cooking over medium heat.

Meanwhile, using a flat meat pounder, lightly pound each chicken half to an even thickness of about ½ inch. Season with grill seasoning. Let stand at room temperature while the grill heats.

Lightly oil the grill. Brush the chicken on both sides with the grill seasoning. Cook, with the lid closed as much as possible, turning after 5 minutes, until the chicken is nicely browned and feels firm when the top is pressed with a finger, about 10 minutes total. During the last minute, top each piece with a goat cheese round. Transfer to a platter and tent with aluminum foil to keep warm.

Stir the lemon butter sauce in a small saucepan over very low heat with a heatproof spatula just until warm and smooth, but not hot and melted, about 1 ½ minutes. Stir in the sun-dried tomatoes and basil.

Place 2 chicken pieces on each serving plate. Spoon equal amounts of the sauce over each serving, sprinkle with basil, and serve hot.

Broiled Chicken Bryan: Broil the chicken in a preheated broiler with the rack adjusted about 8 inches from the source of heat. Cook, turning occasionally, until firm when pressed with a finger, about 10 minutes. Add the goat cheese about 1 minute before the chicken is done.

Tip: Boneless chicken breast is too thin to test correctly with a thermometer, so the “touch test” works best. The more well done the meat, the firmer its texture.