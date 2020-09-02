JAMESTOWN, N.C. — If you need a little inspiration for tonight's dinner, no need to worry. The dynamic duo behind SidWill's Cafe & Catering is joining us for a classic southern Sunday dinner.
On the menu today: Roasted Rosemary Red Potatoes and Grilled Alaska Salmon Burgers. Enjoy
Roasted Rosemary Red Potatoes
Ingredients
4- medium red potatoes
2- teaspoons kosher salt
2 -tablespoons rosemary garlic seasoning
1/4 cup virgin olive oil
Directions
Scrub and washer red potatoes, cut into 1-inch cubes
Toss cube potatoes in a bowl with olive oil
Cover cookie sheet with foil and spread potatoes single layer
Sprinkle kosher salt and rosemary garlic seasoning on both sides
Bake at 30-40 minutes
Grilled Alaska Salmon Burgers
Ingredients
1- can (14 3/4 oz.) or 2 cans (7 1/2 oz. each) Alaska Salmon
2- tablespoons lemon juice
1 1/2- teaspoons Dijon-style mustard
3/4- cup dry bread crumbs
1/2- cup sliced green onions
3- egg whites
Directions
Drane and flake salmon
Combine lemon juice and mustard
Blend flaked salmon with bread crumbs, green onions, and lemon juice-mustard mixture
Mix in egg whites until well blended
Form mixture into 4 patties and grill on a lightly oiled grill or saute in skillet until golden brown on both sides
Serve each burger on a bun with lettuce, tomato, sauces, and condiments as desired.