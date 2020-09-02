JAMESTOWN, N.C. — If you need a little inspiration for tonight's dinner, no need to worry. The dynamic duo behind SidWill's Cafe & Catering is joining us for a classic southern Sunday dinner.

On the menu today: Roasted Rosemary Red Potatoes and Grilled Alaska Salmon Burgers. Enjoy

Roasted Rosemary Red Potatoes

Ingredients

4- medium red potatoes

2- teaspoons kosher salt

2 -tablespoons rosemary garlic seasoning

1/4 cup virgin olive oil

Directions

Scrub and washer red potatoes, cut into 1-inch cubes

Toss cube potatoes in a bowl with olive oil

Cover cookie sheet with foil and spread potatoes single layer

Sprinkle kosher salt and rosemary garlic seasoning on both sides

Bake at 30-40 minutes

Grilled Alaska Salmon Burgers

Ingredients

1- can (14 3/4 oz.) or 2 cans (7 1/2 oz. each) Alaska Salmon

2- tablespoons lemon juice

1 1/2- teaspoons Dijon-style mustard

3/4- cup dry bread crumbs

1/2- cup sliced green onions

3- egg whites

Directions

Drane and flake salmon

Combine lemon juice and mustard

Blend flaked salmon with bread crumbs, green onions, and lemon juice-mustard mixture

Mix in egg whites until well blended

Form mixture into 4 patties and grill on a lightly oiled grill or saute in skillet until golden brown on both sides

Serve each burger on a bun with lettuce, tomato, sauces, and condiments as desired.