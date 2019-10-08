GREENSBORO, N.C. — Our friends from Cugino Furno are back with us in the WFMY News 2 Kitchen to teach us the secrets behind making their specialty pies.

First is Margherita D.O.P. It's a very simple traditional Margherita which was named after Queen of Savoy. Ingredients include Mozerella Cheese, San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh basil, and fresh Bufala di Mozerella from Italy, and extra virgin olive oil.

Today's segment dish is the Supremo Italiano. It's a pizza for meat lovers topped with Cheese, tomato sauce, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, and Roasted Ham.

Cugino Furno has two locations, one in Greensboro and one in Winston-Salem. Click here to learn more about the restaurant's history, menu items, and business hours.