Firebirds Wood Fired Grill General Manage Kirk Dockery and Chef Kevin Mathay have the perfect parings for your Super Bowl party.

Smokehouse Burger

Serves 4

Ingredients:

BBQ sauce (see recipe below or use your favorite store bought sauce)

4 8oz ground chuck patties, seasoned on both sides with steak seasoning

4 buns

8 slices of thick cut apple-wood bacon

1 cup smoked cheddar cheese, grated

1 red onion, diced

Steak seasoning

Butter

Preparation:

Brown the bacon in a skillet until crisp, set aside.

Season the patties with steak seasoning on both sides.

Place patties on grill, cook until desired pink.

Baste patties with BBQ sauce on each side and carmalize before removing from grill (during the last few minutes of grilling.)

Brush each bun with butter and toast on the grill, until golden brown.

Place pattie on bun and top with bacon, smoked cheddar cheese, and onion.

Java BBQ Sauce

Makes 2 Quarts

Ingredients:

5 cups Worchester Sauce

5 cups Cider Vinegar

5 cups Ketchup

5 cups Brewed Coffee

1 2-LB Bag Light Brown Sugar Plus 1/4 cup

1 tbsp Onion Powder

1 tbsp Salt

2 tbsp Chile Powder

Preparation:

Place all the ingredients in a large sauce pot.

Bring to a simmer.

Reduce to medium low.

Continue to cook on low heat until the consistency coats the back of a spoon.

Store in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks in the refrigerator.

Chile Dusted Tenderloin Medallions Appetizer

Serves 1-3 as an appetizer

Ingredients:

3 - 2oz Tenderloin Medallions

Chile Rub

2 Corn/Flour Tortillas

1/2 cup 3 cheese blend

Salted Butter as needed

2 tbsp Pico de Gallo

2 tbsp Diced avocado

Pinch of chopped cilantro

Cilantro sprig

Preparation:

Skewer the tenderloin medallions.

Generously season the tenderloin medallions on both sides with Chile rub season and place on the hot grill.

Turn the medallions occasionally until cooked to your preferred temperature (medium rare recommended.)

Butter a skillet or flat top and place 1 of the tortillas on it covering with the cheese blend and second tortilla.

Butter the top tortilla and cook until both sides are golden brown.

Cut quesadilla into 4 pieces and fan out on plate.

Remove the skewer from the medallions place.

Mix Pico de Gallo, avocado, and chopped cilantro to create an Avocado Pico.

Top the steak with the avocado Pico and cilantro sprig and place with the quesadilla.