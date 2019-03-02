Filet and Shrimp Thermidor
Ingredients:
- 2 each 6 oz Filet Mignons
- 3 tsp Sea Salt
- 2 tsp Freshly Cracked Black Pepper
- 3 Spritz of Olive Oil (Spray Bottle)
- 6 each 16/20 count Shrimp, Peeled and deveined with tail on
- 3 Spritz of Virgin Olive Oil (Spray Bottle)
- 2 wt oz CKL Lobster Meat, Cooked (and thawed if frozen)
- 1/2 Cup Lobster Bisque (Your favorite)
- 2 of your favorite sides
Directions:
- Fire up the grill to 400°F.
- Place the steaks on a flat tray.
- Sprinkle both sides of each steak with salt and pepper. Ensure the steaks have been evenly coated. Spray the hot grill with olive oil. Spray the steaks as well.
- Place the steaks on the grill at 2 o’clock position and cook 3-4 minutes. Use a spatula to rotate the steaks to 10 o’clock position. Cook an additional 3-4 minutes. (This will achieve the diamond grill marks)
- Flip the steaks over carefully and repeat step 4 until steaks are cooked to the desired temperature.
- After flipping the steak, season the shrimp with salt and pepper. Spray the hot grill with olive oil. Spray the shrimp as well.
- Place your shrimp on the grill and cook on each side for 1-2 minutes until done.
- Remove the steak and shrimp from the grill.
- Transfer the steaks onto two separate plates.
- Microwave the cooked lobster meat for 20-30 seconds to heat.
- Shingle/lean three shrimp on each steak. Top each steak with 1 ounce of warm lobster meat.
- Pour 2 ounces of lobster bisque on the front side of your proteins allowing it to pool on the plate.
- Serve with your two favorite sides and enjoy!
Old Fashioned Cedar Plank Salmon
Ingredients:
- 2 each Cedar Planks (Find these at your local grocery store or online)
- Olive Oil Spray
- 2 each 7-8 oz Salmon Fillets, Skin Off
- 2 TBSP + 2 tsp Maple Bourbon Glaze (Recipe Below)
- Sea Salt and Freshly Cracked Black Pepper to taste
- 1 ½ fl oz Cherry Gastrique (Recipe Below)
- 1/2 tsp Parsley, Chopped
- 1/2 tsp Orange Zest
- Your Favorite Side Items
Directions:
- Soak the cedar planks in water for 6-12 hours.
- Lay out the cedar planks on a sheet tray with the smoother side up.
- Spray each cedar plank with olive oil for 2-3 seconds.
- Preheat the oven to 350°F.
- Place the salmon fillets in a small bowl and add 2 tablespoons of the maple bourbon glaze.
- Gently massage the glaze into the salmon.
- Place the glazed salmon fillets onto the center of each cedar plank.
- Wipe off any drippings from the glaze.
- Sprinkle a pinch of salt and pepper over each piece of salmon.
- Place the salmon in your preheated oven for 30-35 minutes until done and salmon can be easily flaked with a fork.
- Remove from the oven and spoon 1 teaspoon of maple bourbon glaze over each piece of salmon.
- Ladle 3/4 fl oz of cherry gastrique with whole cherries over each piece of salmon.
- Transfer the cedar planks to a plate and garnish each with a ¼ tsp of parsley and orange zest.
- Serve with your two favorite sides.
Maple Bourbon Glaze
Ingredients:
- 1/4 Cup Maple Syrup
- 1/4 Cup Bourbon
- 1/4 Cup Dijon Mustard
- 1/4 Cup Soy Sauce
- 1/4 Cup Canola Oil
Directions:
- Combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl.
- Whisk well until all ingredients have been combined.
- Keep at room temperature until ready to use.
Cherry Gastrique
Ingredients:
- 1 Jar of Bordeaux Cherries, Without Pits (13.5 oz)
- 1/4 fl oz Red Wine Vinegar
- 2 TBSP Butter, Unsalted
Directions:
- Strain and reserve all the cherry juice in a medium size sauce pot.
- Remove and discard the stem from each cherry while also ensuring the pits have been removed.
- Add the cherries to your sauce pot with the reserved juice.
- Bring the sauce pot to a boil over medium high heat.
- Simmer for 10-15 minutes or until the juice has a syrup-like consistency.
- Add the red wine vinegar and butter.
- Mix well and continue cooking for two minutes until the butter has been incorporated.
- Reduce the heat to low and keep warm until plating the salmon.