Filet and Shrimp Thermidor

Ingredients:

  • 2 each 6 oz Filet Mignons
  • 3 tsp Sea Salt
  • 2 tsp Freshly Cracked Black Pepper
  • 3 Spritz of Olive Oil (Spray Bottle)
  • 6 each 16/20 count Shrimp, Peeled and deveined with tail on
  • 3 Spritz of Virgin Olive Oil (Spray Bottle)
  • 2 wt oz CKL Lobster Meat, Cooked (and thawed if frozen)
  • 1/2 Cup Lobster Bisque (Your favorite)
  • 2 of your favorite sides

Directions:

  • Fire up the grill to 400°F.
  • Place the steaks on a flat tray.
  • Sprinkle both sides of each steak with salt and pepper. Ensure the steaks have been evenly coated. Spray the hot grill with olive oil. Spray the steaks as well.
  • Place the steaks on the grill at 2 o’clock position and cook 3-4 minutes. Use a spatula to rotate the steaks to 10 o’clock position. Cook an additional 3-4 minutes. (This will achieve the diamond grill marks)
  • Flip the steaks over carefully and repeat step 4 until steaks are cooked to the desired temperature.
  • After flipping the steak, season the shrimp with salt and pepper. Spray the hot grill with olive oil. Spray the shrimp as well.
  • Place your shrimp on the grill and cook on each side for 1-2 minutes until done.
  • Remove the steak and shrimp from the grill.
  • Transfer the steaks onto two separate plates.
  • Microwave the cooked lobster meat for 20-30 seconds to heat.
  • Shingle/lean three shrimp on each steak. Top each steak with 1 ounce of warm lobster meat.
  • Pour 2 ounces of lobster bisque on the front side of your proteins allowing it to pool on the plate.
  • Serve with your two favorite sides and enjoy!

Old Fashioned Cedar Plank Salmon

Ingredients:

  • 2 each Cedar Planks (Find these at your local grocery store or online)
  • Olive Oil Spray
  • 2 each 7-8 oz Salmon Fillets, Skin Off
  • 2 TBSP + 2 tsp Maple Bourbon Glaze (Recipe Below)
  • Sea Salt and Freshly Cracked Black Pepper to taste
  • 1 ½ fl oz Cherry Gastrique (Recipe Below)
  • 1/2 tsp Parsley, Chopped
  • 1/2 tsp Orange Zest
  • Your Favorite Side Items

Directions:

  • Soak the cedar planks in water for 6-12 hours.
  • Lay out the cedar planks on a sheet tray with the smoother side up.
  • Spray each cedar plank with olive oil for 2-3 seconds.
  • Preheat the oven to 350°F.
  • Place the salmon fillets in a small bowl and add 2 tablespoons of the maple bourbon glaze.
  • Gently massage the glaze into the salmon.
  • Place the glazed salmon fillets onto the center of each cedar plank.
  • Wipe off any drippings from the glaze.
  • Sprinkle a pinch of salt and pepper over each piece of salmon.
  • Place the salmon in your preheated oven for 30-35 minutes until done and salmon can be easily flaked with a fork.
  • Remove from the oven and spoon 1 teaspoon of maple bourbon glaze over each piece of salmon.
  • Ladle 3/4 fl oz of cherry gastrique with whole cherries over each piece of salmon.
  • Transfer the cedar planks to a plate and garnish each with a ¼ tsp of parsley and orange zest.
  • Serve with your two favorite sides.

Maple Bourbon Glaze

Ingredients:

  • 1/4 Cup Maple Syrup
  • 1/4 Cup Bourbon
  • 1/4 Cup Dijon Mustard
  • 1/4 Cup Soy Sauce
  • 1/4 Cup Canola Oil

Directions:

  • Combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl.
  • Whisk well until all ingredients have been combined.
  • Keep at room temperature until ready to use.

Cherry Gastrique

Ingredients:

  • 1 Jar of Bordeaux Cherries, Without Pits (13.5 oz)
  • 1/4 fl oz Red Wine Vinegar
  • 2 TBSP Butter, Unsalted

Directions:

  • Strain and reserve all the cherry juice in a medium size sauce pot.
  • Remove and discard the stem from each cherry while also ensuring the pits have been removed.
  • Add the cherries to your sauce pot with the reserved juice.
  • Bring the sauce pot to a boil over medium high heat.
  • Simmer for 10-15 minutes or until the juice has a syrup-like consistency.
  • Add the red wine vinegar and butter.
  • Mix well and continue cooking for two minutes until the butter has been incorporated.
  • Reduce the heat to low and keep warm until plating the salmon.