Chef Felicia cooks up some easy at-home meals

Check out these delicious feel-good foods good for the whole family.

Slow Cooker Chicken and Gnocchi Soup

  • 1 stalk celery, finely chopped
  • 1/2 yellow onion, finely chopped
  • 2 tsp garlic, minced
  • 1-2lbs chicken, diced
  • 1/2cup carrots, shredded
  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • 4 cups low-sodium chicken broth
  • 2 cups half & half 
  • 1 cup spinach, finely chopped 
  • 1 tsp thyme
  • 1-16oz pkg potato gnocchi 
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  1. In a small skillet, add olive oil on medium-high heat. Slowly sauté celery and onion for 2 to 3 minutes.
  2. Heat slow cooker two medium. Add in remaining ingredients and stir. 
  3. Add celery/onion mixture to slow cooker and stir completely to combine.
  4. Replace lid and allow to cook for 3 to 4 hours, or until chicken is completely cooked. They also cook on low throughout the day and are ready to serve. Enjoy!

Slow Cooker Parmesan Chicken and Red-Skin Potatoes 

  • 3 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 lb. bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 lb. baby red potatoes, quartered
  • 2 tbsp. butter softened
  • 1/2 cup yellow onion, chopped finely 
  • 5 cloves garlic, chopped
  • 2 tbsp. fresh thyme
  • Freshly chopped parsley
  • 2 tbsp. freshly grated Parmesan, plus more for serving
  1. In a medium skillet, add half of the olive oil, onion, and garlic. Sauté lightly for 2-3 minutes. Add chicken, skin side down, and let brown until golden. 
  2. Heat slow cooker to medium and add remaining ingredients to the pot. Stir to thoroughly blend and add skillet ingredients to the pot. 
  3. Top with lid and cook on medium for 4-6 hours or until chicken is completely done and potatoes are soft. 
  4. Add more Parmesan before serving!

