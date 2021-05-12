Chef Felicia cooks up some easy at-home meals

Slow Cooker Chicken and Gnocchi Soup
- 1 stalk celery, finely chopped
- 1/2 yellow onion, finely chopped
- 2 tsp garlic, minced
- 1-2lbs chicken, diced
- 1/2cup carrots, shredded
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 4 cups low-sodium chicken broth
- 2 cups half & half
- 1 cup spinach, finely chopped
- 1 tsp thyme
- 1-16oz pkg potato gnocchi
- Salt and pepper to taste
- In a small skillet, add olive oil on medium-high heat. Slowly sauté celery and onion for 2 to 3 minutes.
- Heat slow cooker two medium. Add in remaining ingredients and stir.
- Add celery/onion mixture to slow cooker and stir completely to combine.
- Replace lid and allow to cook for 3 to 4 hours, or until chicken is completely cooked. They also cook on low throughout the day and are ready to serve. Enjoy!
Slow Cooker Parmesan Chicken and Red-Skin Potatoes
- 3 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 lb. bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs
- Kosher salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
- 1 lb. baby red potatoes, quartered
- 2 tbsp. butter softened
- 1/2 cup yellow onion, chopped finely
- 5 cloves garlic, chopped
- 2 tbsp. fresh thyme
- Freshly chopped parsley
- 2 tbsp. freshly grated Parmesan, plus more for serving
- In a medium skillet, add half of the olive oil, onion, and garlic. Sauté lightly for 2-3 minutes. Add chicken, skin side down, and let brown until golden.
- Heat slow cooker to medium and add remaining ingredients to the pot. Stir to thoroughly blend and add skillet ingredients to the pot.
- Top with lid and cook on medium for 4-6 hours or until chicken is completely done and potatoes are soft.
- Add more Parmesan before serving!