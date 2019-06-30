GREENSBORO, N.C. —
Big Burger Spot Pot Roast Cheddar Melt
Ingredients
- 3# Fresh Chuck
- ¼ cup fresh chopped garlic
- 1# Carrot, Celery, and Yellow Onion coarsely chopped
- 2 cups Red Wine
- 2 Quarts Good Beef Stock
- S & P
- Olive Oil
Braising Procedure
- In a very hot pan add oil. Season liberally the Chuck
- With Salt and Pepper.
- Sear on all Sides
- In a separate Pot, Heat oil and Saute all Vegetables until Carmelized.
- Deglaze with Wine and reduce by half.
- Add Seared Chuck and cover with Beef Stock
- Bring to a Boil and reduce to Simmer until Tender, about 3 hours.
- Cool Overnight leaving Pot Roast in liquid.
- The Next Day remove all Fat that Solidified on top.
- Remove Excess Fat and Shred.
- Toast Brioche bun with Butter
- Heat Roast in pan. Add cheddar to top and melt.
- Top Brioche with Mayo. Add Meat and Cheese.
- Enjoy
BBS Banana Pudding Ingredients
- 1.5 cups Sugar
- 6 eggs beaten
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 Cup cornstarch
- 1 Quart milk
- 2 oz. vanilla
- Nilla Wafers
- Whip Topping
Instructions
Mix sugar and eggs then add salt, cornstarch and milk. Bring to simmer over medium to high heat stirring constantly until thickened. Remove from heat and add vanilla. After pudding is completely cooled add 2 cups crushed Nilla wafers and 6 bananas sliced and portion.
In a 6 oz cup add 4 oz pudding. Use piping bag to top with whipped topping. Place 2 Nilla Wafers on opposite sides of cup and sprinkle with crushed Wafers.