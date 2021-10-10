x
Chef Felicia shows us how to make fair favorites at home!

Popular triad Chef Felicia Daniels stopped by the Virtual News 2 Kitchen to share some tasty, deep-fried foods you may have seen at a fair. Here is the recipe for one of t featured dishes: Deep Fried Cinnamon Toast Crunch Apple Cobbler Bites.

Deep-Fried Cinnamon Toast Crunch Apple Cobbler Bites

  • 2-3 apples, peeled and sliced
  • 2 cups cinnamon cereal, crushed 
  • 1 cup batter mix
  • Caramel sauce
  • Cinnamon sugar
  • Powdered sugar
  • Vanilla ice cream 
  • Whipped cream
  1. Preheat fryer to 350°.
  2. In a medium bowl, mix batter mix to desired consistency.
  3. Dip apple slices into batter, being sure to coat evenly. 
  4. Evelyn “apple slices in cereal mixture pressing lightly to be sure coding adhere to apples. 
  5. Carefully place apple slices in the fryer and cook until golden brown, usually about 90 seconds.
  6. Once apples are desired color, we move and drain. 
  7. Play Apples and desire serving containers. Sprinkle with cinnamon sugar and powdered sugar. Topped with vanilla ice cream, whip cream, and a drizzle of caramel sauce. Enjoy!

Chef Felicia Daniels will also show off a custom, crazy food concoction at this year's North Carolinian state fair in Raleigh. The fair runs from October 14-24.