Popular triad Chef Felicia Daniels stopped by the Virtual News 2 Kitchen to share some tasty, deep-fried foods you may have seen at a fair. Here is the recipe for one of t featured dishes: Deep Fried Cinnamon Toast Crunch Apple Cobbler Bites.
Deep-Fried Cinnamon Toast Crunch Apple Cobbler Bites
- 2-3 apples, peeled and sliced
- 2 cups cinnamon cereal, crushed
- 1 cup batter mix
- Caramel sauce
- Cinnamon sugar
- Powdered sugar
- Vanilla ice cream
- Whipped cream
- Preheat fryer to 350°.
- In a medium bowl, mix batter mix to desired consistency.
- Dip apple slices into batter, being sure to coat evenly.
- Evelyn “apple slices in cereal mixture pressing lightly to be sure coding adhere to apples.
- Carefully place apple slices in the fryer and cook until golden brown, usually about 90 seconds.
- Once apples are desired color, we move and drain.
- Play Apples and desire serving containers. Sprinkle with cinnamon sugar and powdered sugar. Topped with vanilla ice cream, whip cream, and a drizzle of caramel sauce. Enjoy!
Chef Felicia Daniels will also show off a custom, crazy food concoction at this year's North Carolinian state fair in Raleigh. The fair runs from October 14-24.