Butter Poached Stuffed Salmon: Virtual News 2 Kitchen

Looking for a simple dish that will work wonders in an upscale setting? Triad chef Felicia Daniel has you covered!

Butter Poached Stuffed Salmon

• 2-4 skinless salmon fillets

• 4oz. Cream cheese softened

• 1 cup lump crab meat

• 1/2 lb shrimp, peeled and received

• 1 bunch spinach

• 1\2 cup parmesan cheese, grated

• 1 stick butter, softened

• 1 tsp. garlic, minced

• 1tbsp. Cajun seasoning

• 1tsp. lemon juice

• Salt and pepper to taste

1. In a preheated skillet, add 2 tablespoons of butter and allow to melt. Add garlic, salt and pepper, and lemon juice. Add spinach and share lightly.

2. In a medium bowl; combine softened cream cheese, crabmeat, shrimp, and parmesan.

3. Add spinach mixture and set aside.

4. Heat skillet with remaining butter and allow to slowly brown.

5. Cut a slit along the side of the fillets and stuff with the spinach filling.

6. Sprinkle thoroughly with Cajun seasoning and place fillets in skillet allowing them to brown on both sides. Spoon butter over fillets to brown.