GREENSBORO, N.C. — Zoe's Kitchen Steak Kabobs:
Ingredients:
- 4 pieces of sirloin
- Marinade of your choice (we use: oil, parsley, paprika, basil, cayenne, mostarda)
- Skewer
- Veggies (optional)
- Mostarda
Instructions:
- Soak skewers in water
- Skewer steak
- Grill 4 minutes on each side
- Brush with Mostarda
Zoe's Kitchen Pasta Salad:
Ingredients:
- Cooked pasta of your choice (shells work great)
- Chopped basil
- Chopped tomatoes
- Feta cheese
- Salt and pepper
Instructions:
- Cool pasta completely
- Mix all ingredients together
- Salt and pepper to taste