GREENSBORO, N.C. — Zoe's Kitchen Steak Kabobs:

Ingredients:

  • 4 pieces of sirloin
  • Marinade of your choice (we use: oil, parsley, paprika, basil, cayenne, mostarda)
  • Skewer
  • Veggies (optional)
  • Mostarda

Instructions:

  • Soak skewers in water
  • Skewer steak
  • Grill 4 minutes on each side
  • Brush with Mostarda

Zoe's Kitchen Pasta Salad:

Ingredients:

  • Cooked pasta of your choice (shells work great)
  • Chopped basil
  • Chopped tomatoes
  • Feta cheese
  • Salt and pepper

Instructions:

  • Cool pasta completely
  • Mix all ingredients together
  • Salt and pepper to taste