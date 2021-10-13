Spooky Box returns to Duck Donuts for Halloween season

The limited-time Spooky Box is making its BOO-licious return at Duck Donuts.

The Spooky Box will leave chilling goosebumps on your tastebuds with delicious Halloween-inspired combinations, including:

Dirt ‘N Worms: Chocolate icing with Oreo ® cookie pieces and a limited-time gummy worm

So Mummy: Vanilla icing with peach and streusel topping and salted caramel drizzle

Halloween Pumpkin: Pumpkin icing with Halloween sprinkles

More daring guests can conjure up their own haunting creations with the Spooky Box Decorating Kit. Available to order with four donuts (family) or eight (flock), the do-it-yourself decorating kit comes with bare donuts, two icings and a minimum of 4 toppings, including the limited-time gummy worm and Halloween sprinkles.

Halloween never tasted so good!

The scary good flavors are available now through October 31, in the Spooky Box or added to any customized donut order.