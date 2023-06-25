SUMMER FOOD SAFETY & GRILLING 101

It's Summertime and when temperatures go up the grill comes out but don't forget about safety!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Summertime Food Safety Tips

1-the number one mistake people make when grilling hamburgers, steaks/chicken

· Turning their meat too much. Place me on a hot grill, cook for a few minutes then move to get nice grill marks, then cook a few minutes more then flip to desired temperature. Do not overcook!

· Do not press down on meat it relieves the juices and makes it.

· Do not mix raw and cooked food together.

2-the easiest way to give your guests food poisoning at your backyard bbq/picnic

· Time-temperature abuse.

· Cold food can be out for up to six hours at room temperature only if it has been held at 41 or below. That does not mean it can stay out in 90° temperatures for that long. Once the food reaches room temperature (approximately 70°), it should be discarded The more time food is in the danger zone (41° - 135°) more likely the chance of foodborne illness happening.

· Warmer temperatures will help increase the growth of pathogens, so it is really important to follow these guidelines.

Other tips include:

· Wash hands and cooking surfaces often. Use hot soapy water and wash for at least 20 seconds.

· Wash fruits and vegetables thoroughly.

· Keep raw foods separate from ready-to-eat foods.

· Keep cold foods cold and hot foods stored in insulated containers when transporting and holding.

· Cook foods to proper temperatures.

· Keep food out of the “danger zone” 41-135 degrees.

· Refrigerate leftovers promptly.

· Use a thermometer.

· It is the number one tool to make sure your grilled goodies are cooked to the perfect temperature to destroy pesky pathogens. Studies show that checking the color of the food isn’t an accurate way to tell if your food is cooked through.

· If you’re preparing food in advance for large groups a family reunion, a graduation party, or other events, divide cooked food into shallow containers and store in the refrigerator or freezer to cool and reheat rapidly. · When grilling, throw out marinades and sauces that have touched raw meat juices, which can spread germs to cooked foods. Use clean utensils and a clean plate to remove cooked meat from the grill. · At fairs, festivals, carnivals, and rodeos, follow these tips to have a safe cooking, eating, and drinking experience. Before buying food, be sure the vendor has a license to sell food and that employees wear gloves and use tongs when serving food. Bring hand sanitizers or disposable wipes in case there aren’t any places to wash your hands.

Grilling Tips

· Clean the grill with an onion.

· Season the grill before cooking.

· Let the flames die down before cooking.

· Soak wood skewers in water.

· Create heat zones in your grill.

· Cook chicken on low heat.

· Don't splash water on grill flare-ups.

· Use two skewers on kebabs.

· Cook beef and pork on high heat on the grill.

· Use sugar to light stubborn coals.