A dinner that will lift your "spirits"

Summerfield Farms Autumn Harvest Whiskey Dinner is coming!

SUMMERFIELD, N.C. — Leave it to our friends at Summerfield Farms to come up with a dinner full of "spirit". Yes, we are talking that kind of spirit.

Holly Summers is the General Manager and says this one has fall written all over it.

"We have done these specialty dinners in the past and we always pair the food with a particular spirit. A while back we had a tequila dinner because it was national tequila month. You get a 5-course meal from 1618 that is paired with a cocktail that works perfectly with the food. This next one is a whiskey-based dinner." said Summers.

The Autumn Harvest Whiskey Dinner sounds fabulous. Held in The Pole Barn at Summerfield Farms the event features fall-centered dishes prepared by 1618 on Location paired with whiskeys that complement the flavors of fall. It is scheduled for September 24th.

"We will also be extremely aware of safety issues and can assure our guests that we will be following all rules and protocols to make sure everyone is safe from coronavirus," said Summers.