Food

Need snack ideas for the big game? Try this

Inexpensive and easy to make, impress your friends with the Buffalo Chicken Roll.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Tired of chips, pizza and wings? Try making this Buffalo Chicken Roll recipe. It's inexpensive (<$15), easy to make (15 minute prep time) and delicious!

Ingredients:

Cream Cheese - 4 oz

Buffalo Hot Sauce - 1/4 cup (Red's Hot works great!)

Cooked Chicken - 2 1/2 cups

Colby or Monterrey Jack Cheese - 1 cup

Mozzarella Cheese - 1 cup

Crescent Rolls - 16 oz (the small rolls work best)

Instructions:

  1. Combine cream cheese, sauce, colby jack cheese and shredded chicken in mixing bowl. Mix well.
  2. Set out small bowl and place crescent roll triangles around bowl in star pattern. Note: It's helpful to set the rolls and bowl on a baking sheet.
  3. Remove bowl from center and add mozzarella cheese and buffalo chicken mix in a circular pattern. Liberally sprinkle mozzarella cheese on top.
  4. Tuck crescent rolls over top of buffalo chicken mix. The result should look like a ring. There will be gaps in the buffalo chicken mix, which is by design.
  5. Bake at 375° F for 30-35 minutes. Keep an eye on the ring to prevent overcooking.
  6. Remove from oven, cut and enjoy with ranch or blue cheese!

