Need snack ideas for the big game? Try this

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Tired of chips, pizza and wings? Try making this Buffalo Chicken Roll recipe. It's inexpensive (<$15), easy to make (15 minute prep time) and delicious!
Ingredients:
Cream Cheese - 4 oz
Buffalo Hot Sauce - 1/4 cup (Red's Hot works great!)
Cooked Chicken - 2 1/2 cups
Colby or Monterrey Jack Cheese - 1 cup
Mozzarella Cheese - 1 cup
Crescent Rolls - 16 oz (the small rolls work best)
Instructions:
- Combine cream cheese, sauce, colby jack cheese and shredded chicken in mixing bowl. Mix well.
- Set out small bowl and place crescent roll triangles around bowl in star pattern. Note: It's helpful to set the rolls and bowl on a baking sheet.
- Remove bowl from center and add mozzarella cheese and buffalo chicken mix in a circular pattern. Liberally sprinkle mozzarella cheese on top.
- Tuck crescent rolls over top of buffalo chicken mix. The result should look like a ring. There will be gaps in the buffalo chicken mix, which is by design.
- Bake at 375° F for 30-35 minutes. Keep an eye on the ring to prevent overcooking.
- Remove from oven, cut and enjoy with ranch or blue cheese!