Thanksgiving dinner will be harder on your wallet this year. Here's how to budget.

According to the American Farm Bureau, the average cost of a Thanksgiving dinner is expected to go up five percent from last year.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you’re in charge of cooking dinner for Thanksgiving, financial experts said this year’s feast may hurt your wallet.

According to the American Farm Bureau, the average cost of a Thanksgiving dinner last year was about $47.

This year, dinner is expected to go up five percent.

Certified Financial Planner Matt Logan said this rise is due to inflation.

“I would recommend planning out your shopping experience, cutting coupons every once in a while, can always help, and shop now versus last minute,” Logan said.

“That way you’re not paying last-minute prices at your grocery store.”

In addition to rising prices, Owner Ja’Net Adams of Debt Sucks University said some Thanksgiving items will be harder to find.

“I would definitely suggest comparing different prices now,” Adams said.

“It makes it even easier because a lot of your favorite grocery stores are online. So, you don’t have to go shop by shop or anything like that, just go online at the different stores and say ok this is where I’m going to get my turkey from, this is where I’m going to get my macaroni and cheese and then go out to those stores and find what you need to save that money.”