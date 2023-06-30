The Habit Burger Grill announces opening date in Greensboro

The west coast burger spot is opening in Greensboro in July, and they're looking to give out freebies during its pre-opening event.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A west coast burger chain is moving into the lot that once housed the Chick-fil-A on Battleground Avenue in Greensboro.

The Habit Burger Grill is setting up shop near the corner of New Garden Road as they are set to open on July 12.

It will be the restaurant's fourth location in North Carolina and the third one in the Triad. The closest places to Greensboro are Burlington and Clemmons.

In honor of the big reveal, they're hosting a free pre-opening VIP event for mobile app members to grab some exclusive perks.

The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. will receive a free freshly-made Charburger, fries, and drink. Must be a CharClub member and present a VIP invitation. Free Habit Day (Sunday, July 9): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. will receive a free chargrilled meal from one of our pre-set menus. Must be a CharClub member and present a VIP invitation.

The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. will receive a free chargrilled meal from one of our pre-set menus. Must be a CharClub member and present a VIP invitation. Free Habit Day (Tuesday, July 11): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. will receive a free chargrilled meal from one of our pre-set menus. Must be a CharClub member and present a VIP invitation.

Here's where guests can sign up online.

HABIT'S HISTORY

The Habit Burger Grill has served up award-winning charburgers grilled over an open flame, hand-cut salads, and signature sandwiches since 1969.

In 1996, they opened a second location and have grown to more than 300 locations worldwide. In 2014, they were named for having the best-tasting burger in America. More recently in 2022, the company was named one of America's favorite restaurant chains.

