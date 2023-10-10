x
Food

Two Black-owned Greensboro eateries to be featured at the State Fair

Hickory Tree Turkey BBQ and Chef's D'Lites will both be serving up their best at the North Carolina State Fair
Credit: WFMY

GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you're headed to the North Carolina State Fair this year and ready to try some good food, stop by Greensboro's very own -- Chef's D'Lites and Hickory Tree Turkey BBQ. 

Chef's D'Lites' food truck will be at the fair this year and we tried a sample of what she is serving up this year. 

The Deep-fried Cinnamon Apple Bread Pudding Bites were a WFMY News 2 favorite, and you can indulge in Chef Felicia's treats starting Thursday. 

Hickory Tree Turkey BBQ is no stranger to the Triad. 

Mouth-watering barbecue made from Turkey, the healthy, super-protein, far beyond the ordinary. They will be serving up their healthy, delicious, and southern-inspired Turkey at the State Fair this year. 

Credit: WFMY News 2
The Morning-After Stuffed Roll: Stimulus Edition

