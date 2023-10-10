Two Black-owned Greensboro eateries to be featured at the State Fair

Hickory Tree Turkey BBQ and Chef's D'Lites will both be serving up their best at the North Carolina State Fair

GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you're headed to the North Carolina State Fair this year and ready to try some good food, stop by Greensboro's very own -- Chef's D'Lites and Hickory Tree Turkey BBQ.

Chef's D'Lites' food truck will be at the fair this year and we tried a sample of what she is serving up this year.

The Deep-fried Cinnamon Apple Bread Pudding Bites were a WFMY News 2 favorite, and you can indulge in Chef Felicia's treats starting Thursday.

Hickory Tree Turkey BBQ is no stranger to the Triad.

Mouth-watering barbecue made from Turkey, the healthy, super-protein, far beyond the ordinary. They will be serving up their healthy, delicious, and southern-inspired Turkey at the State Fair this year.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.