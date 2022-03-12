x
Food

Wawa is coming to North Carolina

Wawa is a gas station with a convenience store that's known for it's hot hoagies and sandwiches.
Credit: AP
FILE - This April 2, 2015 file photo shows a Wawa convenience store in Philadelphia. To celebrate its newest store opening in Delaware County, Pa., where the Kate Winslet-led crime drama "Mare of Easttown" is set, Wawa is dedicating Thursday, June 10, 2021, as “Mare of Easttown Day,” an homage to the show that introduced the world to the coffee and hoagies Pennsylvanians have loved for years. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hoagie lovers here's some good news for you. 

Wawa is expanding into North Carolina.

A spokesperson for the company confirmed new stores will open in the state in the next few years. Wawa is a gas station with a convenience store that's known for it's hot hoagies and sandwiches.

Now as for where and when these stores are opening, the company could not confirm the locations just yet but said it hopes to open up the first store by the end of 2024.

