Krispy Kreme is now selling Thanksgiving doughnuts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Krispy Kreme doughnuts just announced that they will soon offer Thanksgiving Day doughnut flavors starting Nov. 8 and running through Nov. 25.
“We missed out on so much last year, including Thanksgiving celebrations. This Thanksgiving, people have a desire and need to be together more often and more so than any other Thanksgiving. So, we’re creating a way to share your gratitude with others in the most delicious way possible,” Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme, said.
Krispy Kreme’s Thanksgiving Collection, available beginning Nov. 8 for a limited time at participating shops across the U.S., features three dessert-inspired doughnuts and another "gobble-tastic" treat:
- Pecan Pie Doughnut – Pecan pie lovers will rejoice over this iconic Original Glazed Doughnut dipped in delicious butter tart filling, then sprinkled with candied pecans and pie crust crumbles.
- Cranberry Orange Doughnut – This vibrant doughnut is filled with cranberry, dipped in cranberry-orange icing and finished with an icing drizzle, for the perfect citrusy sweet taste.
- Dutch Apple Pie Doughnut – A fresh take on a fall favorite, this doughnut is filled with apple pie filling, dipped in caramel icing, topped in cinnamon and decorated with an icing lattice.
- Gobbler Doughnut – A fun heart-shaped doughnut is dipped in chocolate icing, decorated with chocolate Kreme, topped with Thanksgiving sprinkles and a Turkey Face fondant piece so cute you will just gobble it up!
