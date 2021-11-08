Krispy Kreme is now selling Thanksgiving doughnuts

Krispy Kreme’s Thanksgiving Collection features three dessert-inspired doughnuts and another "gobble-tastic" treat.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Krispy Kreme doughnuts just announced that they will soon offer Thanksgiving Day doughnut flavors starting Nov. 8 and running through Nov. 25.

“We missed out on so much last year, including Thanksgiving celebrations. This Thanksgiving, people have a desire and need to be together more often and more so than any other Thanksgiving. So, we’re creating a way to share your gratitude with others in the most delicious way possible,” Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme, said.

Giving season is here and so are our NEW Thanksgiving doughnuts! From Pecan Pie to Cranberry Orange, come gobble up our new flavors 😍🦃 Posted by Krispy Kreme Doughnuts on Monday, November 8, 2021

Krispy Kreme’s Thanksgiving Collection, available beginning Nov. 8 for a limited time at participating shops across the U.S., features three dessert-inspired doughnuts and another "gobble-tastic" treat:

Pecan Pie Doughnut – Pecan pie lovers will rejoice over this iconic Original Glazed Doughnut dipped in delicious butter tart filling, then sprinkled with candied pecans and pie crust crumbles.

– Pecan pie lovers will rejoice over this iconic Original Glazed Doughnut dipped in delicious butter tart filling, then sprinkled with candied pecans and pie crust crumbles. Cranberry Orange Doughnut – This vibrant doughnut is filled with cranberry, dipped in cranberry-orange icing and finished with an icing drizzle, for the perfect citrusy sweet taste.

– This vibrant doughnut is filled with cranberry, dipped in cranberry-orange icing and finished with an icing drizzle, for the perfect citrusy sweet taste. Dutch Apple Pie Doughnut – A fresh take on a fall favorite, this doughnut is filled with apple pie filling, dipped in caramel icing, topped in cinnamon and decorated with an icing lattice.

– A fresh take on a fall favorite, this doughnut is filled with apple pie filling, dipped in caramel icing, topped in cinnamon and decorated with an icing lattice. Gobbler Doughnut – A fun heart-shaped doughnut is dipped in chocolate icing, decorated with chocolate Kreme, topped with Thanksgiving sprinkles and a Turkey Face fondant piece so cute you will just gobble it up!

