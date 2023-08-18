WS/FCS explain sporting event safety plan in wake of Friday night football fever

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County schools are breaking down their sporting event safety plans in light of football season.

Players across the Triad are back on the gridiron Friday. Fans all over are expected to fill the stands, but in these days, safety is number one.

To keep everyone safe Winston-Salem/ Forsyth County Schools have measures in place at the game.

Their rules include a clear backpack policy and metal detectors upon entering.

The school systems Safety, Security & Emergency Management Chief, Jonathan Wilson recommends fans freshen up on their protocols before heading to the game.

"We will use common sense, if a mom has a bag and they have a child with them and there's things that they need we will use common sense and not turn those things away. We really want to get the best environment possible when folks come to a football game or any sporting event, we want them to have a good time and cheer their team on and just create a safe environment," said Wilson.

Joey Robertson is a Student Resource Officer in Rockingham County.

He has worked games in the past and reminds people to pay attention as they walk in.

"You need to know where the exits are, you need to know where the bathrooms are, you need to know where the AED is because someone right beside of you might have a heart attack at the game and you would have been the only help right there. It may be a small football game, a scrimmage it ain't but like 50 people there, but if you see it you need to know where the AED is and you need to notify law enforcement or 911 so we can get some help to them," said Robertson.