PONTOTOC, Miss — Graduation announcements. Engagement photos. Gender reveal videos.

It seems that every 20-something with a Facebook, Twitter or Instagram has a professional photoshoot done for every life event.

Whether you love them or they make you want to toss your phone into the nearest body of water, why should the young people have all the fun? Don't the young-at-heart still have life events to celebrate too?

Well, that was the idea behind this Mississippi couple's empty nester photoshoot.

When Amy and Randy English's daughter, Haley Jones, decided to move to Oxford, Miss. for work, they wanted to do something fun to send her off.

Haley has her own photography business on the side, and inspired by all of those obnoxiously adorable gender reveal posts, they decided to do a photoshoot that celebrated her parents' next big phase of life.

Haley said her parents were really excited about it, and her mom made some chalkboard signs for the occasion.

The couple was not afraid to ham it up in front of the camera, beaming as they held up a sign saying "Empty Nesters June 1, 2019" (the date that Haley officially moves out) and throwing confetti into the air as Randy gave Amy a piggyback ride.

In a set of side by side photos, they comedically showed the expectation versus reality of becoming empty nesters.

Haley Marie Photography Most parents are a little sad when they hit the "empty nest" phase of life. HOWEVER, my parents seem thrilled 🤣🤣 also... how cute are they??!! 👫🏠

They even pulled their dogs, Marley and Buck, into the photoshoot with their chalkboard sign clearly throwing any favoritism denial out the window.

To wrap it all up, they paid tribute to the gender reveal inspiration with a giant golden zero balloon and another chalkboard signing proudly declaring they were expecting no children in June 2019.

Haley posted the photos on her photography business's Facebook page, but she did not expect they would get a lot of attention. Of course, the internet loved the photos and the post gained thousands of interactions overnight.

"When I woke up [Thursday] morning, I had thousands and thousands of shares, comments and new page likes, which means the world to me," Haley told 10News. "My business is getting out there which means I will be doing more of what I love. It’s truly surreal and I am very grateful."