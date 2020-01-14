DENVER, Colorado — WFMY News 2 lost a friend and former team member this week.

Former News 2 reporter, Heidi McGuire passed away after a battle with brain cancer. She was 38 years old and from the Triad area.

After her time at WFMY News 2, McGuire worked at our sister station, KUSA in Denver, Colorado from 2006-2012 as a general assignment journalist.

McGuire was a true journalist in every way, she was a bright spot in the WFMY News 2 and KUSA newsrooms who had a passion for her work and life.

RELATED: Remembering WFMY News 2 Reporter Mac Ingraham

RELATED: Remembering 'The Father' of WFMY News 2's Good Morning Show Lee Kinard

RELATED: Former WFMY News 2 Sports Director Mike Hogewood Dies

The new WFMY News 2 phone and tablet app boasts a modernized look and feel—download now.

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE