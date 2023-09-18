Fallen Forsyth County Deputy Auston Reudelhuber laid to rest

People could be seen on the side of Business 85 during the procession, holding their hands over their hearts as a show of respect.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A fallen Forsyth County deputy was laid to rest Tuesday.

The funeral service for Deputy Auston Smith Reudelhuber was held at Rich Fork Baptist Church. Hundreds of law enforcement officials were in attendance to pay their respects.

The procession following the service stopped traffic for several minutes on Business 85 in Davidson County. Some onlookers even got out of their cars and could be seen putting their hands over their hearts as a show of respect.

Deputy Reudelhuber, 32, died September 9 in a crash on Highway 150. He was in his patrol car when officials said a box truck hit him.

He died from his injuries at a local hospital.

Reudelhuber joined the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office in 2021 and was assigned to the Field Services Division. Before that, he worked for the Davidson County Sheriff's Office for three years. He also served in the U.S. Army for six years.

He was from Davidson County.

