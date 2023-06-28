Fun Fourth Festival returning to downtown Greensboro

The annual Fourth of July celebration will happen on Tuesday, July 4.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Downtown Greensboro's annual Fourth of July celebration is back! The Fun Fourth Festival is happening Tuesday, July 4 in downtown Greensboro.

This year's event happens in two parts: the Freedom Fest and Freedom Run. But none of it happens without volunteers! Organizers need 25 more volunteers for Freedom Run and 277 volunteers for Freedom Fest. Roles include set up, clean up, parking, and more.

Freedom Run will feature a 5k, 10k, and one-mile fun run. The race starts and finishes at Center City Park in the heart of downtown Greensboro. The course continues through Fisher Park along rolling terrain throughout areas of the city. People are allowed to walk as long as they can finish the race in two hours. Jogging strollers are allowed but must have a minimum of 6″ wheels. Pets are not allowed to race. Registration is $35 for the 5K and $40 for the $10K. To register, click here.

The Freedom Fest is happening from 1p-6p on Elm Street. The festival will feature live music on three stages. There will also be multiple food trucks to satisfy all your festival taste needs! Street performers will entertain attendees in an area called Liberty Junction. New this year, there be a mobile rock climbing wall that will let four people race to the top at the same time! The winner can press a buzzer and let everyone know they've won! Since July tends to be hot, there will be lots of water fun! In the Beat the Heat Water Play space, there will be a dunk tank, water slides, and sprinklers! There will also be axe throwing, weddings, super heroes, and more! Free parking is available in all city, parking decks, and surface lots.

Be sure to check out WFMY News 2's new treat trailer! We'll be Zone 1 near the Rhythm, Stars and Stripes stage. We'll be handing out Fun Pops provided by Alamance Foods and WFMY News 2 towels (while supplies last). Be sure to stop by and say hi to the members of team 2!