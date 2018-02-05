If you're looking for some warm weather fun in the Triad, look no further.

There are plenty of great places to visit that offer outdoor fun, music, food and drink.

1. Music Mondays and Terrace Thursdays at Summerfield Farms

Just 20 minutes northwest of downtown Greensboro is where you'll find charming Summerfield Farms. Enjoy live music on Music Mondays from 6-8 p.m. They've got wine, beer, and snacks for sale inside their market. Local food trucks and vendors are also there. Bring blankets, chair, and the whole family for a relaxing, fun time! Terrace Thursdays are from 5-8 p.m. on the barn's rooftop. There's food, cornhole, bar games, and half-price featured wine and beer!

Terrace Thursdays at Summerfield Farms

2. Music in the Vineyards at Childress Vineyards

The vineyard located off Highway 52 in Lexington has different bands every Saturday and Sunday at noon, and there are plenty of fun events on their calendar every week! Enjoy a wine tasting and the beautiful scenery.

3. Sangria Sundays at JOLO Vineyards

Sippin' on sangria while lounging on the sundeck with beautiful views of Pilot Mountain? Sounds like paradise to us! Sangria Sundays are from noon to 3:30 p.m. There's also live music almost every Sunday through mid-November during the same hours.

4. Friday Movie Nights at LeBauer Park

Bring chairs, blankets, and the whole family to enjoy a FREE Friday movie-night series at LeBauer Park in downtown Greensboro. The series runs through the end of summer. Movies will begin around sunset with activities beforehand.

5. Fourth Fridays in Downtown Burlington

Eat, drink, and listen to live music with the historic downtown depot as the backdrop. The Fourth Fridays series features local food trucks, beer and wine vendors, and activities for kids to enjoy. Mark your calendars for May 25, June 22, July 27, and August 24.

