Expressing grief at funerals

Attending funerals isn't easy. Some even feel pressure about expressing grief in an appropriate way.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As much as death is a part of life, it isn’t an easy experience when someone you know dies.

Death brings about grief, sadness, and loss. With grief comes uncertainty, particularly when attending funerals and paying condolences to deceased family members.

It’s hard for some people to attend funerals.

One reason is that people are unsure of their own emotions. They might think they’re too emotional or not emotional enough compared to other mourners, and the difference in mourning might make them uncomfortable.

A second reason is that some people aren’t sure what to say to the deceased person’s family. They’re self-conscious about sounding stupid or their words inadequate.

You shouldn’t let your uncertainty stop you from paying your condolences. Your presence can provide more comfort than your words sometimes.

The most important thing about your body language at funerals is that you show respect.

You want to keep your gestures small and your legs and arms closer to your sides.

You can clasp your hands as a police officer or military soldier in front of your hip area.

If you’re feeling sad and emotional, you can comfort yourself by pulling your arms across your mid-section as if hugging yourself. Or, you can rub your arm with your hand for reassurance.

Sometimes, silence speaks volumes. Touching someone’s hand or arm with a slight nod or smile, hugging them, or sharing that you’re not sure what to say but thinking about them and their family can do wonders.