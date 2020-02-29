OPELIKA, Ala. — Family and friends gathered at Greater Peace Baptist Church in Opelika, Alabama to remember the life of slain Fort Valley State student Anitra Gunn on Saturday.

During the afternoon funeral service, Anitra’s loved ones spoke and remembered the 22-year-old college student.

“Anitra would give you her last if you would ask. She was always there if I needed her,” Gunn’s friend India King said.

King called Gunn a leader and a nurturer.

“We decided that we would make our friendship forever. She’s gone now, but that’s not forever for me,” she said.

Fort Valley Mayor Barbara Williams presented a proclamation formally expressing condolences to Gunn’s family and friends on behalf of the city.

“I also stand before you as a wife who has lost husband, as a mother who has lost a son, and a grandmother who has lost a grandson,” Williams said.

She expressed her sympathy with Gunn's family.

“God will see you through,” Williams said.

Williams said she frequented the restaurant where Gunn worked. She remembered Gunn as a young lady with a bright smile.

"I could hear that voice saying, ‘Welcome Mayor Williams’,” she said.

Gunn sang in the choir at New Canaan Baptist Church in Camp Hill, Alabama, Reverend Justin Freeman said during the eulogy.

“She could make the hair stand up on your head,” Freeman said. “If you know anything about her you know she has an amazing voice.”

Freeman said Gunn was “obviously gifted.”

“She is going to be missed,” he said.

Freeman provided words of comfort to the crowd.

“The choir she sings with now is a little different,” he said.

Gunn will be laid to rest at New Caanan Baptist Hall Fellowship Church Cemetery in Camp Hill, Alabama.

