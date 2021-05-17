We all have things we struggle with. For some the battle is tougher than for others. No one knows that better than Gate City 180's founder Dana Daughtry.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We all have things we struggle with in life. For some the battle is tougher than for others.

No one knows that better than Gate City 180's founder Dana Daughtry. Daughtry. Dana struggled with addiction and homelessness for close to 15 years.

Now fully clean and on his feet, Daughtry knew it was time to help those who are fighting the same battles he fought.

Gate City 180 is an up and coming non-profit here in the Triad. Their goal is to do whatever they can to help people the homeless population as well those who are battling addiction.

"Our vision is to add value, give relief to, and add a smile to people faces that we serve."

This Saturday Gate City 180 will be hosting a toiletry drive for those who need help getting access to essential hygiene products. This event will be held at City Center Park in downtown Greensboro and will start at 9am, and will continue as long as supplies last.

If you'd like to donate supplies you can drop them at either Breakout Games located at 700 Carnegie Place or at The Healthy Boro located at 106 Paisley St in downtown Greensboro.

Dana and Gate City 180 are looking for any and all new hygiene products for men and women of all ages.

This includes tooth brush, toothpaste, deodorant, feminine hygiene products, as well as undergarments.