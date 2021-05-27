GCS scholar-athlete graduating #2 in class, accepted into 15 colleges

Kaleb Brown is graduating with a 4.3 GPA and will be a first-generation college student.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We're celebrating some outstanding seniors on the Good Morning Show as Guilford County students graduate in the coming days.

Kaleb Glenn is one of many who will be walking across the stage in a cap and gown.

The senior at the Middle College at N.C. A&T is #2 in his class with a 4.3 GPA. He was also a scholar-athlete for Andrews High School.

Brown applied to 15 colleges and was accepted into all of them, but has chosen to attend UNC Chapel Hill. He will be classified as a sophomore when he walks on campus in the fall.

He has worked hard his entire high school career to make his dreams come true, and is proud to become a first-generation college student.